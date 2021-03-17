Lari Adda area

Afghan banned organization.

CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests two terrorists LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday foiled a major terror bid by arresting two suspects from the Lari Adda area of Punjab capital.

LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday foiled a major terror bid by arresting two suspects from theof Punjab capital.The arrested terrorists belonged to anWeapons, explosives, smartphones, and videos were recovered during the operation.On Saturday, the law enforces in a joint operation arrested three militants of banned outfits from Sindh capital. The joint action was conducted in Muhammad Khan Colony Ittehad Town following a tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists.