What's new

CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests two terrorists

PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,819
10
4,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests two terrorists



LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday foiled a major terror bid by arresting two suspects from the Lari Adda area of Punjab capital.

The arrested terrorists belonged to an Afghan banned organization. Weapons, explosives, smartphones, and videos were recovered during the operation.

The officials added that a list of minority leaders has also been recovered from the Afghan-based terrorists. The terror suspects were planning to assassinate religious scholars and minority leaders to trigger sectarian killings.

On Saturday, the law enforces in a joint operation arrested three militants of banned outfits from Sindh capital. The joint action was conducted in Muhammad Khan Colony Ittehad Town following a tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists.

en.dailypakistan.com.pk

CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests two terrorists

LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday foiled a major terror bid by arresting two suspects from the Lari Adda area of Punjab capital.
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
425
0
550
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
There is a dire need for another operation in tribal areas, these pockets will remain until we seal off the border and then clean our home.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom