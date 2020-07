CTD got a tip-off that a terrorist had been raising money for a terrorist organisation by forcing people to pay funds. — AFP/File



KOHAT: Regional counter-terrorism department has arrested two terrorists involved in extortion for providing monetary help to anti-state elements from Hangu in separate operations, sources said.

They said the CTD got a tip-off that a terrorist Abdullah Naqsh from Orakzai had been raising money for a terrorist organisation by forcing the people to pay funds. He was wanted to Paharpur police of Peshawar and was held from Sara Mela Samana hilly resort area of Hangu.



In another operation, Arif Ullah, son of Mohammad Wali, was rounded up from Sagerh Jokhar Bazaar, Hangu, where he was extorting money from the businessmen for terrorism purposes, said the sources.



They were moved to an unknown location for interrogation. The sources claimed that more arrests of their accomplices were expected soon.

WEAPONS SEIZED

The police seized a cache of foreign-made weapons and other items from a car on the Indus Highway which were being smuggled from Peshawar to Waziristan via Kohat on Thursday.



Addressing a press conference, DSP Sanobar Shah said they stopped a suspicious car (BA-1685) and on search found 30 Kalashnikovs, two light machineguns, two grenade launchers, 30 chargers of AK-47, four night vision binoculars and spare parts of different weapons.



They also arrested the alleged smuggler identified as Qari Sabit Ullah hailing from Afghanistan and registered a case against him.