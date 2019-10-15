CTD arrests two suspects for terror funding in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Arrested suspects, Bilal and Siddique alias Sadiq Shuja, have been affiliated with the TTP in Pakistan and Afghanistan, CTD officials stated.

The arrested terror financing accused have been natives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to the CTD.

The accused were importing Acetic Anhydride chemical from overseas in another name via Dubai or Tanzania.

