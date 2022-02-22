What's new

CTD arrests terrorist involved in APS Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Intelligence agencies arrested two terrorists involved in the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack and extortion in two separate operations.

CTD has arrested Jan Wali also known as Sheena from the Torkham Bus Terminal Karkhano Market. The two arrested were involved in supporting terrorist attack. After the attack, like many other terrorists, they had gone into hiding in Afghanistan.

A case was registered in CTD against terrorist Jan Wali for his involvement in the attack on Army Public School. While the other terrorist Hammad Ashraf was arrested from Pajagi Road Peshawar for soliciting extortion.

Source: https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/642496-CTD-arrests-terrorist-involved-in-APS-Peshawar-attack
 

