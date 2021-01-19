What's new

CTD arrests MQM-London terrorist from Karachi

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
8,662
113
17,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Monday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.


SSP CTD Arif Aziz while announcing the arrest said that a terrorist named Wahid Hussian aka Guddu was arrested during their raid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city. “We have recovered a hand grenade from his possession,” the SSP said.




He further claimed that the arrested terrorist was part of the MQM London and is an associate of another terrorist identified as Saleem aka Saleem Belgium.


“The arrested terrorist used to provide weapons to the party’s men on the orders of Saleem Belgium,” he said adding that both of them were involved in terror acts and illegal transfer of money through hawala and hundi processes.


Besides this, the nabbed man has confessed before the investigators regarding his involvement in separate incidents of arson, violence and other criminal activities.


In November 2019, the CTD Sindh in three separate raids claimed to have arrested five Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-London) target killers.


According to In-charge CTD Mazhar Mashwani, the raids were conducted in three big cities of the province. The arrested shooters were identified as Muhammad Ali, Salman, Umair and Shehzad.


The arrested target killers were wanted by the police in several heinous crimes and they have confessed to getting training from India along with Ajmal Pahari and Kashif David.
Mashwani said Muhammad Ali was a close aide of Ajmal Pahari and was involved in several target killings between 1995 to 2005.
1614051693478.png
1614051702986.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Morpheus
CTD arrests man involved in bomb attacks on Rangers
Replies
10
Views
618
Samurai_assassin
S
undercover JIX
Target killer affiliated with MQM-London, trained by Indian spy agency arrested: DIG Omar Shahid
Replies
0
Views
244
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
Pakistan Ka Beta
Featured Two Terrorists killed in Karachi by Sindh Rangers & CTD Sindh
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Murgah
CTD nabs three terrorists in Lahore, recovers suicide jackets
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
YeBeWarned
YeBeWarned

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom