What's new

CTD arrests most wanted terrorist in Karachi

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,778
-1
6,640
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CTD arrests most wanted terrorist in Karachi
Nazir Shah On Feb 2, 2021
CTD Karachi Terrorist Arrest


KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution have arrested a most wanted terrorist named in ‘Red Book’ during a joint raid in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A most wanted terrorist named in the government’s Red Book, Zakir Raza alias Nadeem, has been arrested during a joint raid of CTD and a sensitive institution in Karachi. The CTD spokesperson said that he is a close aide of another terrorist, Abbas Raza, who had received weapons training from a neighbouring country.

During the interrogation, Zakir Raza alias Nadeem revealed that he had also received automatic weapons and tactical training from a neighbouring country following the advice of Abbas Raza, who is also named as a most-wanted terrorist in Red Book.
The spokesperson said that the arrested terrorist used to brainwash and motivate people in Karachi and Punjab province for carrying out religious, sectarian terrorism besides facilitating members of the banned outfit in its activities.


The spokesperson added that the weapon recovered from his possession is being inspected.

Earlier on January 27, a trained terrorist of an outlawed organisation, Abbas Jafri, had been apprehended during a joint raid of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a sensitive institution in Karachi.

Abbas Jafri was a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas, whereas, his name was also included in the government’s ‘Red Book’. The raiding team had also confiscated weapon from his possession.
Abbas Jafri was allegedly involved in completing rekey for terrorists to carry out different activities in Karachi.

arynews.tv

Most-wanted terrorist named in Red Book arrested in Karachi

CTD and a sensitive institution have arrested a most wanted terrorist named in 'Red Book' during a joint raid in Karachi.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
+++++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Most-wanted terrorist named in Red Book arrested in Karachi
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Arsalan 345
Arsalan 345
Morpheus
CTD apprehends ‘wanted terrorist’, facilitator in Bannu
Replies
1
Views
271
El Sidd
El Sidd
Jyotish
CTD arrests most wanted terrorist Jan Alam during SITE operation in Karachi
Replies
5
Views
3K
Readerdefence
Readerdefence
خره مينه لګته وي
Arrest of TTP's Karachi commander deemed 'great blow' to terrorist group
Replies
6
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
zulu
Policeman among 6 suspected militants held over killings of 50 people in Karachi
Replies
13
Views
661
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom