KARACHI:
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorist during an intelligence-based operation near the Northern Bypass.
According to CTD officials, a Kalashnikov was seized from the arrested suspect, identified as Asif Don Brohi. The officials further claimed the involvement of Brohi in multiple murders, attempted murders and incidents of extortion and kidnapping reported from Karachi and Balochistan.
Read: CTD prevents terror attack
They said Brohi had revealed during interrogation that BLA member Muhammad Bakhsh Somlani had asked to join the banned outfit in 2009, following which he was trained to use weapons at a BLA camp in Wadh, Balochistan.
According to CTD officials, Brohi had confessed to killing his accomplice, Shakir, in 2011, Yar Muhammad Yaro in 2014, Denter Chacha Lengo in Band Murad Khan in 2015, Riaz near Kati Pahari in 2016, Muhammad Rafiq and Ghulam Mustafa in Band Murad Khan in 2017 and Allah Bakhsh in Sakran, Balochistan in 2019. Besides, the officials added, Brohi had also confessed to collecting millions of rupees as ransom and extortion money after joining BLA.
Published in The Express Tribune, April 21st, 2021.
tribune.com.pk

CTD arrests alleged BLA terrorist | The Express Tribune

The CTD claimed to have arrested a Balochistan Liberation Army terrorist during an intelligence-based operation near the Northern Bypass.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1384577031216766979
 
