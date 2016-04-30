What's new

CTD apprehends ‘wanted terrorist’ during Sukkur raid

Web Desk On Feb 19, 2021
CTD Most-Wanted Terrorist


SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist belonging to an outlawed organization during a raid in Sukkur, ARY NEWS reported.

The CTD said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority carried out a raid in the Sukkur neighbourhood and arrested an alleged terrorist who belonged to a banned nationalist party.

“The terrorist is identified as Asghar Khan and belonged to an outlawed organization,” the CTD said while further claiming that weapons were recovered from his possession.
According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist got training neighbouring country and was involved in attacks on Rangers personnel.
On Feb 6, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police arrested Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander in Karachi.
According to CTD officials, Zakirullah alias Shafiullah got training from Afghanistan and was involved in several heinous crimes.
In 2011, Zakirullah attacked FC convoy in Bajaur which resulted in the martyrdom of two of the personnel. Two accomplices of the TTP terrorist were shot dead in a shootout with the FC.
He fled Afghanistan in 2014 after killing two people, the CTD officials said.

Good... now grill them and make them speak, before any special assistant to Imran Khan come for their rescue.
 
There is more to come --- we were informed last week (after big bust in Karachi) that there are new leads & all will be worked on...this is all part of the same network....More will be hunted - gloves are off

