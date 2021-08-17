CSS: Why & What's future of CSS & Civil Services?

If we are to progress and stop the brain drain then there's no hope with this colonial legacy.





Police and administrative service of Pakistan should immediately be disbandoned and Fpsc mandated with only direct hiring for the departments besides conducting promotional exams and interviews.





With divisions dissolved and civil martial law up lifted we won't be needing a jack of all babu reporting to the federal. the elected mayors can directly take charge of the cities and appoint police chiefs from the same city .