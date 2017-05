Cochin Shipyard Ltd is constructing four passenger-cum – cargo vessels for Andaman & Nicobar Administration under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India. As per orders placed by the A&N Administration, two of these vessels will have a capacity of 500 persons-cum-150 tonne cargo and the remaining two will have a capacity of 1200 persons-cum-1000 tonne cargo.

The construction of the larger set of vessels with 1200 passenger capacity will start in June, 2017. These vessels will ply between mainland and the islands and will also be capable of making international voyages.