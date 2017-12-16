Crypto Traders be Careful from a group of Fraudulent buyers of BTC

Hi,



There is a group of people that are doing a fraud that i have experienced in the last week. I thought that the community should know.



So here is how they work.



They'll(A) get in contact with you through a few trades, from trading p2p platform and after that they'll say that their workers(B) will send money to your account and for that you send bitcoin to the management(A). They'll(B) submit money in ur account.



Now what is happening, is that, this group(A) somehow (may be some social media ads) make these people(B) buy stuff online from them and they(B) submit payment in your account and you send them(A) the btc but, they don't send them any thing. And then its between you and the person(B) who submits money in your account to deal with.



So the account used is of the trader(you and me) and he has to face the music once the person who submitted the money in ur account don't get his item.



So, only send btc to someone from whom you are receiving the cash and not some third person on his behalf.



Thanks.