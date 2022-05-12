Crypto markets crashing, anyone lost money in Luna?

So as we know that crypto markets are crashing for the last few months and the last 2 weeks have been the worse. Anyone lost money in crypto?



I was lucky enough that I had converted all money into Fiat so thankfully didn't lose anything besides couple of hundred dollars in reliable cryptocurrencies so I am not worried about it



The worst crash was for Luna which lost its value by 99.99% falling from about £66 last week to less than £0.01p basically about to extinct. I read comments on Twitter such as people losing $64,000 saved for medical treatment are valuing $17 in just a week. Some people were planning suicide and others were on the verge of becoming homeless



Has anyone from this forum lost money recently? Feel free to share your opinion