Crypto markets crashing, anyone lost money in Luna?

So as we know that crypto markets are crashing for the last few months and the last 2 weeks have been the worse. Anyone lost money in crypto?

I was lucky enough that I had converted all money into Fiat so thankfully didn't lose anything besides couple of hundred dollars in reliable cryptocurrencies so I am not worried about it

The worst crash was for Luna which lost its value by 99.99% falling from about £66 last week to less than £0.01p basically about to extinct. I read comments on Twitter such as people losing $64,000 saved for medical treatment are valuing $17 in just a week. Some people were planning suicide and others were on the verge of becoming homeless

Has anyone from this forum lost money recently? Feel free to share your opinion
 
Zaki said:
So as we know that crypto markets are crashing for the last few months and the last 2 weeks have been the worse. Anyone lost money in crypto?

I was lucky enough that I had converted all money into Fiat so thankfully didn't lose anything besides couple of hundred dollars in reliable cryptocurrencies so I am not worried about it

The worst crash was for Luna which lost its value by 99.99% falling from about £66 last week to less than £0.01p basically about to extinct. I read comments on Twitter such as people losing $64,000 saved for medical treatment are valuing $17 in just a week. Some people were planning suicide and others were on the verge of becoming homeless

Has anyone from this forum lost money recently? Feel free to share your opinion
Unfortunately, Cryptos were in a huge speculative bubble, and all bubbles POP. And this is what is happening. But the worst is YET TO COME not only for Cryptos but huge Stock Market crashes in the USA, UK, EU, etc. will make 2008 crash look like walk in the park !
 
I do not invest in crypto as I don't understand how notjing can have a value of billions.
I used to invest in stocks but now the valuations mean nothing so I don't. Property is where I have money at the moment. As I have no debt and its long term investment I am Alhumdulillah happy with it.
 
Trango Towers said:
I do not invest in crypto as I don't understand how notjing can have a value of billions.
I used to invest in stocks but now the valuations mean nothing so I don't. Property is where I have money at the moment. As I have no debt and its long term investment I am Alhumdulillah happy with it.
That's the best way forward if you are in West
 
Zaki said:
So as we know that crypto markets are crashing for the last few months and the last 2 weeks have been the worse. Anyone lost money in crypto?

I was lucky enough that I had converted all money into Fiat so thankfully didn't lose anything besides couple of hundred dollars in reliable cryptocurrencies so I am not worried about it

The worst crash was for Luna which lost its value by 99.99% falling from about £66 last week to less than £0.01p basically about to extinct. I read comments on Twitter such as people losing $64,000 saved for medical treatment are valuing $17 in just a week. Some people were planning suicide and others were on the verge of becoming homeless

Has anyone from this forum lost money recently? Feel free to share your opinion
I remember you mentioning 5odd years back about looking to invest in Cryptos. How are you doing? I am holding 1 Etherium lol. Have invest a few 1000s in to other well known cryptos. Unbelievable how Luna crashed. Cryptos will rise up again in June.
 
Zaki said:
comments on Twitter such as people losing $64,000 saved for medical treatment are valuing $17 in just a week.
Are we supposed to feel bad that some greedy gambler put their 'medical treatment' money in crypto?

Trango Towers said:
Property is where I have money at the moment. As I have no debt and its long term investment I am Alhumdulillah happy with it.
Japan property values crashed by up to 90%.
Nothing is guaranteed.
 
PakAlp said:
I remember you mentioning 5odd years back about looking to invest in Cryptos. How are you doing? I am holding 1 Etherium lol. Have invest a few 1000s in to other well known cryptos. Unbelievable how Luna crashed. Cryptos will rise up again in June.
I am a casual trader but don't hold the currencies for too long. I usually keep money in fiat until I see an opportunity to make a 30-40% profit... Then quit for several months until the next opportunity. I know it's old fashioned way as most traders prefer to hold their assets for long so they maximise their profits but then they might have to face a situation as happened to terra luna
 
Zaki said:
So as we know that crypto markets are crashing for the last few months and the last 2 weeks have been the worse. Anyone lost money in crypto?

I was lucky enough that I had converted all money into Fiat so thankfully didn't lose anything besides couple of hundred dollars in reliable cryptocurrencies so I am not worried about it

The worst crash was for Luna which lost its value by 99.99% falling from about £66 last week to less than £0.01p basically about to extinct. I read comments on Twitter such as people losing $64,000 saved for medical treatment are valuing $17 in just a week. Some people were planning suicide and others were on the verge of becoming homeless

Has anyone from this forum lost money recently? Feel free to share your opinion
I dabbled in it a bit in the beginning, but stopped as I didn't see any value in it, no more than 1K USD in play at the time.
 
Zaki said:
I am a casual trader but don't hold the currencies for too long. I usually keep money in fiat until I see an opportunity to make a 30-40% profit... Then quit for several months until the next opportunity. I know it's old fashioned way as most traders prefer to hold their assets for long so they maximise their profits but then they might have to face a situation as happened to terra luna
People are making good money from Crypto day trading but I don't much time to do day trading. I normally buy and hold or sell when i can make decent profit. Day trading does look good though. Good idea to look for 30% to 40% profit. I'll keep that in mind. Terra Luna has crashed but what if it goes back up to like £25. People would smash it.
 
Skull and Bones said:
I’m waiting for the stock market to crash, I’ll load up on Nvidia, AMD, Apple, Microsoft, Shopify, Amazon and dozens of other stocks.
What about semiconductors stock. I had some information that its good stock to invest. Shopify look good, the future is online business.

I invested in RoyalMail and made some decent money, I knew alot of inside info so did well but wouldn't recommend now. Their stock has gone down but guaranteed it will rise, the only issue is RM was secretly planning a few years back to break the company in to 5 different ones. Not sure what's happening with that.

Black.Mamba said:
I have never traded stocks but want to.

Can you point out a platform where one can buy without being a US resident?
I recommend you should go in to it. Learn about it, try demo accounts etc.
Trading 212 was a good one but they're not allowing new users. Am using Etoro. Its a decent platform based on reviews. Haven't tried any others.
 
