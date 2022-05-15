crypto death spiral

Terra’s $45 Billion Face Plant Creates a Crowd of Crypto Losers
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token Luna has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there’s the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin...
www.bloomberg.com
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-terra-goes-from-defi-darling-to-death-spiral
$1.9T wipeout in crypto risks spilling over to stocks, bonds — stablecoin Tether in focus
The dangers posed by stablecoin to the traditional market cannot be dismissed due to Tether's exposure to the U.S. credit system.
cointelegraph.com