crypto death spiral

www.bloomberg.com

Terra’s $45 Billion Face Plant Creates a Crowd of Crypto Losers

This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token Luna has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there’s the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-terra-goes-from-defi-darling-to-death-spiral

cointelegraph.com

$1.9T wipeout in crypto risks spilling over to stocks, bonds — stablecoin Tether in focus

The dangers posed by stablecoin to the traditional market cannot be dismissed due to Tether's exposure to the U.S. credit system.
