Who r u to tell us what should we do and what should we deliver to our refugees?



Afterall u r not the one who's providing them. They r our responsibility and we will decide what we'll do with them.



If these rohyngas manage to get out of the camp and mix with the local population, will u be the one to find them out?



We r keeping them in one place to make sure that the repatriation can be done as smoothly as possible.



They r free to get educated in the schools established within the parameter of the camp. They aren't the citizens of BD, hence they aren't permitted to get admitted in BD schools.

