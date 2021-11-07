Cry baby Dr.Nauman sends legal notice to Shoaib Akhter on behalf of PTV

Shoaib might face problems due to contractual issues. Dr. Nauman has played well here by bringing the contract into the matter.



If there's a clause of a 3 months notice period, shoaib will have to pay the 3 months salary.



If Shoaib has an exclusive contract with PTV, and PTV was paying him the retainer pay during the entire year just so that it could cash the investment during T20 WC, and he recorded a program in Dubai instead of joining the PTV show on the same subject, it will really hurt him in the court.



In my opinion, Shoaib is a superstar, no doubt about it.. But he is not above the law. If he has broken any contract due to which the national TV has faced any losses, he must be held responsible for that. I have heard that PTV didn't miss any salary but he missed 24 of 26 shows.. not only that, he attended programs elsewhere. This is a big question mark on him. If Viv Richard, David Gower, Aqib Javed and Rashid Latif are bound by the same contract, and they completed their contractual obligations, shoaib is no one. This is how the rule of law should be implemented in our country, not on the basis of being a superstar or whatever.



The matter of Dr. Nauman is a separate one. For that, he should be fired without even going to legal forums. Govt. can do that easily by paying 3 months salary (I assume 3 months notice is standard and is applicable on both sides).