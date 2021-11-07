What's new

Cry baby Dr.Nauman sends legal notice to Shoaib Akhter on behalf of PTV

PTV (Raead Dr.Nauman ) sends Shoaib Akhter legal notice of paying 10 caror rupees for leaving the insulting program with Anchor person Dr.Nauman.
Since Dr.Nauman holds 5 positions in PTV including Director of PTV sports, its easy for him to hide behind the corporations name and settle his score with Shoaib.
This psychopath needs a whipping.

 
Yeah since hes a medical doctor so nothing wrong with that ------when we've had plenty of b.a pass "superhumans" supervising a plethora of state orgs before as well like the national grid , civil aviation, health, economics, customs, education, railways, national highways , telecommunication ------- you name it .


My gut feeling says that material is still incharge of the said orgs .
 
Only two words for this insignificant man and need to be sacked on the spot
"Pathetic man".
 
Shoaib might face problems due to contractual issues. Dr. Nauman has played well here by bringing the contract into the matter.

If there's a clause of a 3 months notice period, shoaib will have to pay the 3 months salary.

If Shoaib has an exclusive contract with PTV, and PTV was paying him the retainer pay during the entire year just so that it could cash the investment during T20 WC, and he recorded a program in Dubai instead of joining the PTV show on the same subject, it will really hurt him in the court.

In my opinion, Shoaib is a superstar, no doubt about it.. But he is not above the law. If he has broken any contract due to which the national TV has faced any losses, he must be held responsible for that. I have heard that PTV didn't miss any salary but he missed 24 of 26 shows.. not only that, he attended programs elsewhere. This is a big question mark on him. If Viv Richard, David Gower, Aqib Javed and Rashid Latif are bound by the same contract, and they completed their contractual obligations, shoaib is no one. This is how the rule of law should be implemented in our country, not on the basis of being a superstar or whatever.

The matter of Dr. Nauman is a separate one. For that, he should be fired without even going to legal forums. Govt. can do that easily by paying 3 months salary (I assume 3 months notice is standard and is applicable on both sides).
 
Even contracts can be proven illegal when tested by a legal team.
Nobody can be expected to bear insult live on TV.
If there's no exit clause in the contract under such situations then it may be challenged in the court.

To prove matters in the court Shoaib will spend own money but PTV will spend public money.
Just to satisfy one man's overly bloated ego, who us a Wikipedia expert on cricket and has no such experience or qualifications
 
Bhai g afterall dr noman sahab is the son of a retired major general. How dare the bloody civilian shoaib Akhter insult the son of a major general :enjoy:
 
Patwari spotted.
Take your Maryam nawaz infested hate against the military elsewhere. Shoo
 
