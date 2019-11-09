Crumbling Trust in Police and Violence against Police officers in Pakistan

AZADPAKISTAN2009
In recent years , I have noticed the police institute is loosing it's bite and infact is now a laughing stock in Pakistan
Let us review things by police I mean , the General Police Force, The Traffic Police officers and force, just to isolate who I mean here
Lately I have scenes appear on TV outlets where the rich have specifically been timid against the rich class , but now even the every day person is starting to beat up police officers in broad day light
We all have heard stories that police officers are routinely threatened by Rich / Politicians of actions against them , if they stop their vehicle and give out traffic violation tickets against them
The weakness in police force is a major weakness to control violence in streets a major risk , considering the military is professional but we don't see that professionalism in Police Force
CASE 1 Recent October 2020 news
This is the most recent news , a Politician the guy on left picture (standing between two younger guys)
his sons got involved in traffic accident and then when police brought these people into Police Station they went ahead and beat up police officers in Pakistan Police force , tearing up their clothes and also physically attacking the officers
CASE2 LARKANA POLICE
Sep 28, 2020
Larkana Police officer his jersey was ripped and beaten when he arrested few rich , spoiled brats drinking alcohol
CASE 3 SPOILED LAWYER SLAPS LADY CONSTABLE GOES FREE ON BAIL
September 2019
CASE4 Balochistani Polictian in SUV , drives over a Police Constable , murdering the officer on duty , let go from Courts
Even when video evidence existed, the courts stated they don't have enough evidence
CASE 5 Lawyers attacking Police on various occasions
Most prominent case was when Lawyers attacked a cardiology hospital in Punjab
CASE 6 Protest targeting Police officers
CASE 7 POLICE CAN'T STOP VIOLENCE ON STREETS
Often , violence takes place infront of police and they are not able to take control
