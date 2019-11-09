What's new

Crumbling Trust in Police and Violence against Police officers in Pakistan

In recent years , I have noticed the police institute is loosing it's bite and infact is now a laughing stock in Pakistan
Let us review things by police I mean , the General Police Force, The Traffic Police officers and force, just to isolate who I mean here


Lately I have scenes appear on TV outlets where the rich have specifically been timid against the rich class , but now even the every day person is starting to beat up police officers in broad day light


We all have heard stories that police officers are routinely threatened by Rich / Politicians of actions against them , if they stop their vehicle and give out traffic violation tickets against them

The weakness in police force is a major weakness to control violence in streets a major risk , considering the military is professional but we don't see that professionalism in Police Force

CASE 1 Recent October 2020 news
This is the most recent news , a Politician the guy on left picture (standing between two younger guys)
his sons got involved in traffic accident and then when police brought these people into Police Station they went ahead and beat up police officers in Pakistan Police force , tearing up their clothes and also physically attacking the officers




CASE2 LARKANA POLICE
Sep 28, 2020
www.samaa.tv

Larkana ASI beaten up at police station for arresting suspects | SAMAA

A Larkana policeman who arrested two suspects with bottles of alcohol was beaten up at his own police station on Sunday. The policeman, ASI Asghar Mugheri of the Waleed police station, made a video of himself in his torn uniform after the attack and posted it on Facebook, prompting immediate...
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
Larkana Police officer his jersey was ripped and beaten when he arrested few rich , spoiled brats drinking alcohol




CASE 3 SPOILED LAWYER SLAPS LADY CONSTABLE GOES FREE ON BAIL
September 2019



CASE4 Balochistani Polictian in SUV , drives over a Police Constable , murdering the officer on duty , let go from Courts
Even when video evidence existed, the courts stated they don't have enough evidence



CASE 5 Lawyers attacking Police on various occasions
Most prominent case was when Lawyers attacked a cardiology hospital in Punjab
1601820698868.jpeg




CASE 6 Protest targeting Police officers






CASE 7 POLICE CAN'T STOP VIOLENCE ON STREETS
Often , violence takes place infront of police and they are not able to take control
 
