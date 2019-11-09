Crumbling Trust in Police and Violence against Police officers in Pakistan

CASE 1 Recent October 2020 news

CASE2 LARKANA POLICE

Sep 28, 2020

Larkana ASI beaten up at police station for arresting suspects | SAMAA A Larkana policeman who arrested two suspects with bottles of alcohol was beaten up at his own police station on Sunday. The policeman, ASI Asghar Mugheri of the Waleed police station, made a video of himself in his torn uniform after the attack and posted it on Facebook, prompting immediate...



CASE 3 SPOILED LAWYER SLAPS LADY CONSTABLE GOES FREE ON BAIL

CASE4 Balochistani Polictian in SUV , drives over a Police Constable , murdering the officer on duty , let go from Courts

Even when video evidence existed, the courts stated they don't have enough evidence

CASE 5 Lawyers attacking Police on various

occasions

Most prominent case was when Lawyers attacked a cardiology hospital in Punjab

CASE 6 Protest targeting Police officers

CASE 7 POLICE CAN'T STOP VIOLENCE ON STREETS

Often , violence takes place infront of police and they are not able to take control

In recent years , I have noticed the police institute is loosing it's bite and infact is now a laughing stock in PakistanLet us review things by police I mean , the General Police Force, The Traffic Police officers and force, just to isolate who I mean hereLately I have scenes appear on TV outlets where the rich have specifically been timid against the rich class , but now even the every day person is starting to beat up police officers in broad day lightWe all have heard stories that police officers are routinely threatened by Rich / Politicians of actions against them , if they stop their vehicle and give out traffic violation tickets against themThe weakness in police force is a major weakness to control violence in streets a major risk , considering the military is professional but we don't see that professionalism in Police ForceThis is the most recent news , a Politician the guy on left picture (standing between two younger guys)his sons got involved in traffic accident and then when police brought these people into Police Station they went ahead and beat up police officers in Pakistan Police force , tearing up their clothes and also physically attacking the officersLarkana Police officer his jersey was ripped and beaten when he arrested few rich , spoiled brats drinking alcohol