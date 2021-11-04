Crude oil price under the negative pressure – Analysis - 04-11-2021



2021-11-04 05:36:35 GMT (Economies.com)Crude oil price suffered strong losses yesterday after confirming breaking the main bullish channel’s support line, to touch the expected negative target at 79.85, which represents 23.6% Fibonacci correction level for the rise measured from 61.83 to 85.39.By taking a deeper look at the chart, we find that the pirce completed forming double top pattern and settles below the broken neckline, which puts the price under more expected correctional beraihs pressure in the upcoming period, noting that breaking 79.85 will push the price to 76.40 as a next main target.Therefore, we expect to witness more decline on the intraday basis, taking into consideration that failing to break 79.85 and breaching 80.65 will stop the current negative pressure and lead the price to start new recovery attempts.The expected trading range for today is between 78.50 support and 81.30 resistance.The expected trend for today: Bearish