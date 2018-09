CRRC Unveils their Lightest and New Advanced Energy-efficient Metro Train at InnoTrans 2018

A new energy-efficient traction system to achieve a higher energy efficiency of up to 15% compared to traditional metro trains

Over 1,100 sensory points to monitor the train in real-time to optimise efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

Direct drive technology with permanent magnet synchronous motors

A silicon carbide converter to improve traction efficiency

An active radial system on the bogie that can control the wheelset for improved performance negotiating small-radius curves

An internal battery that can provide traction power for up to 15KM

A flexible 2+N composition suitable for up to 12 cars

Substantially reduced wheel wear