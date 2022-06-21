Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a visit to Jordan, Turkey and Egypt "continuous follow-up"

Elaf from Saudi Arabia - German News Agency: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will start next week a three-day tour that includes Jordan, Egypt and Turkey.Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Jordan:His Majesty King Abdullah II presents to His Highness the Crown Prince the Al Hussein bin Ali necklace, an embodiment of the distinguished historical relations that bind the two countries. The necklace is the highest civilian decoration in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and is awarded to kings, princes and heads of state.His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, during bilateral talks that were followed by expanded discussions, affirmed their pride in the level of historical and solid brotherly relations that bind the two brotherly kingdoms and peoples, and their keenness to consolidate them in all fields.The talks dealt with ways to enhance economic cooperation, and the sectors in which the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund can contribute.His Majesty stressed the pivotal role of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in supporting the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations, promoting joint Arab action, and working to achieve peace in the region and the world.His Majesty the King reiterated Jordan's permanent support for Saudi Arabia in the face of any attacks against it, stressing that the security of Saudi Arabia is part of the security of Jordan and the region.The talks touched on the latest regional and international developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, support for the Palestinian brothers in obtaining their just and legitimate rights, and efforts to reach political solutions to the region's crises.His Highness the Saudi Crown Prince expressed his appreciation to His Majesty the King for the warm reception, stressing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's continued keenness to consolidate the relations that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples, and to maintain coordination and consultation to achieve their interests and serve the issues of the region.His Highness also stressed that the relations between the two countries are historical and cooperation continues in all sectors, and said, "Our goal is to push towards a new stage of cooperation for the benefit of Jordan and Saudi Arabia."His Highness the Saudi Crown Prince pointed out that there are great opportunities in Jordan, stressing his country's keenness to actively contribute to investing in these opportunities, which will benefit both countries.21-06-2022