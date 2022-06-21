What's new

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a visit to Jordan, Turkey and Egypt "continuous follow-up"

Elaf from Saudi Arabia - German News Agency: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will start next week a three-day tour that includes Jordan, Egypt and Turkey.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Jordan:



His Majesty King Abdullah II presents to His Highness the Crown Prince the Al Hussein bin Ali necklace, an embodiment of the distinguished historical relations that bind the two countries. The necklace is the highest civilian decoration in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and is awarded to kings, princes and heads of state.

1655847781812.png


1655847861606.png


1655847916431.png


1655848018750.png


His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, during bilateral talks that were followed by expanded discussions, affirmed their pride in the level of historical and solid brotherly relations that bind the two brotherly kingdoms and peoples, and their keenness to consolidate them in all fields.

The talks dealt with ways to enhance economic cooperation, and the sectors in which the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund can contribute.

His Majesty stressed the pivotal role of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in supporting the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations, promoting joint Arab action, and working to achieve peace in the region and the world.

His Majesty the King reiterated Jordan's permanent support for Saudi Arabia in the face of any attacks against it, stressing that the security of Saudi Arabia is part of the security of Jordan and the region.

The talks touched on the latest regional and international developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, support for the Palestinian brothers in obtaining their just and legitimate rights, and efforts to reach political solutions to the region's crises.
His Highness the Saudi Crown Prince expressed his appreciation to His Majesty the King for the warm reception, stressing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's continued keenness to consolidate the relations that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples, and to maintain coordination and consultation to achieve their interests and serve the issues of the region.

His Highness also stressed that the relations between the two countries are historical and cooperation continues in all sectors, and said, "Our goal is to push towards a new stage of cooperation for the benefit of Jordan and Saudi Arabia."

His Highness the Saudi Crown Prince pointed out that there are great opportunities in Jordan, stressing his country's keenness to actively contribute to investing in these opportunities, which will benefit both countries.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539336925982638083


“Nuclear Energy”: Jordan and Saudi Arabia seek to develop the use of nuclear energy

21-06-2022

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539344509301137419
 
One of the subjects he talked is he asked to join the in Yemen:o:, what he did ask precisely we don't now .Good luck with your war in Yemen MBS,,,
 
Good to see regional cooperation.

Oublious said:
One of the subjects he talked is he asked to join the in Yemen:o:, what he did ask precisely we don't now .Good luck with your war in Yemen MBS,,,
I don't believe that. The Yemen war is a civil war. Saudi Arabia's role is limited to aerial combat and consolidating the already pro-Yemeni government terrain (majority of Yemen), building up military bases etc.

A few largely useless ballistic missile, drone etc. attacks won't and are not hurting Saudi Arabia. As for the costs of the war, I read that much of it is financed by Yemeni oil revenue, after all it is a civil war with the Yemeni government asking for Saudi Arabian and Arab help.

Anyway it looks like Yemen has been rather calm for the past few months. Not much news.
 
The Saudi Crown Prince from the Turkish capital, Ankara:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539615294074896386

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539623357200699393


1655934008421.png


The boycott is officially over
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539631904420405248

Urgent | A joint Turkish-Saudi statement: During the talks, it was emphasized the determination to start a new era of cooperation in bilateral relations, including political, economic, military and security relations.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539663631779934210


1655931760335.png


His Highness, the Crown Prince, leaves the Turkish capital, Ankara, with the President of the Republic of Turkey at the forefront.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539665110956134402

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539666760378359808


Erdogan: After 4 years of investigations.. Kashanghi committed suicide in the the Saudi consulate

1656020408756.png
 
What can we expect of Saudi Arabian and Turkish rapprochement? I never understood the tension in the first place. Those two regional powerhouse should expand relations for the benefit of both. There is much to gain from this relationship. Add Iran into the mix as well, why not?

Turkey's economy is in big trouble, Saudi Arabia endless pockets can help with that. Saudi Arabia on the other hand is undergoing a huge industrialization process and Turkey could help accelerate that.

Obviously the real regional game changer would be for Saudi Arabia and Iran to put their stupid and senseless rivalry aside and cooperate.

We need a stable West Asia.
 
Khan2727 said:
What can we expect of Saudi Arabian and Turkish rapprochement? I never understood the tension in the first place. Those two regional powerhouse should expand relations for the benefit of both. There is much to gain from this relationship. Add Iran into the mix as well, why not?

Turkey's economy is in big trouble, Saudi Arabia endless pockets can help with that. Saudi Arabia on the other hand is undergoing a huge industrialization process and Turkey could help accelerate that.

Obviously the real regional game changer would be for Saudi Arabia and Iran to put their stupid and senseless rivalry aside and cooperate.

We need a stable West Asia.
Urgent | A joint Turkish-Saudi statement: During the talks, it was emphasized the determination to start a new era of cooperation in bilateral relations, including political, economic, military and security relations.

And all the deals that were on before.. are reactivated again..


There was a new Saudi- Iranian meeting a few days ago..
 
Top Bottom