Crown prince invites PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Bin Salman inquires about premier's health and wished him speedy recovery, says PM House in a statement
News Desk
March 29, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman who called him on Monday.
“Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call today from the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman,” the PM House said in a statement.
The crown prince inquired about the prime minister’s health and wished him speedy recovery. Premier Imran has tested positive for Covid-19, the deadly viral infection caused by the novel coronavirus.
“The crown prince invited the prime minister to undertake a visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future. The prime minister graciously accepted the invitation,” reads the statement.
It added that the prime minister and the crown prince agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres. They also reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthening the strong and longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties.
Premier Imran also inquired about the well-being of the crown prince who recently had had a surgical procedure.
He lauded the transformational “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green Middle East initiative” recently announced by the crown prince. He also highlighted Pakistan’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami” initiative, which is under way in the whole country, and its potential dividends to restore ecosystem and to combat climate change.
While highlighting the complementarities between both countries’ environmental initiatives, the prime minister hoped for enhanced bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in this field.
Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the custodian of the two holy mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
