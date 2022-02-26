What's new

#CrowMurderDay

Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
1,123
-1
2,278
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
26th February 2019 , when Indian Air Force brutally murdered our crow by dropping GPS guided smart bombs on his nest .

Never forget our Kawwa.
Never forget our Kawwa.
feb-26-pakistan-celebrates-botched-indian-surgical-strike-at-balakot-as-crowmurderday-1614340...jpeg
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,362
1
4,788
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
He has conducted many infiltration operations across the border and has been arrested many times. But he always escaped because of his ISI training. It is true, he was running a JeM cell but he heroically evacuated all the militants and sacraficed himself. He was responsible for 9/11 (jet fuel can't melt steal beams but crow fur can), Mumbai, the Falls of Kabul (every one of them), and WWII.

www.dawn.com

'Spy pigeon' detained in India after crossing border from Pakistan

Pigeon crosses Indo-Pak border into India's Pathankot area, captured and detained for being a 'suspected spy'.
www.dawn.com
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,760
-1
10,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SirHatesALot said:
false flag done by PAF om shanti to crow
Click to expand...
You should thankful to bhagwan that those bomb did not killed any civilian in balakot attack otherwise IK was planning to kill whole indian leadership that night along with few top military generals in there hideouts
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
1,123
-1
2,278
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Riz said:
You should thankful to bhagwan that those bomb did not killed any civilian in balakot attack otherwise IK was planning to kill whole indian leadership that night along with few top military generals in there hideouts
Click to expand...
He is being sarcastic I guess
 

