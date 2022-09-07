Crowding Cover: Staying Away from Walls

Crowding CoverFinding cover is a basic tactical task, and one of the first taught to most people. But how do you properly utilize that cover? Inexperienced individuals often hug cover, and put themselves at greater risk than is necessary.Its an often observed phenomenon that bullets follow surfaces after impact. Though this isn't true in the literal sense where if a round impacts a surface it will automatically start traveling parallel to the surface, the concept is accurate.Bullets do weird things on impact. One of the reasons for that is bullet deformation. There is not a "perfect" transfer of energy as there would be in a billiard ball or rubber ball, where the angle in = angle out. Often times the ricochet angle will be dramatically lower and travel close to the impacted surface for a distance, hence the concept. You can see evidence of this as far back as minie balls in the civil war.Good practice is keeping atleast an arms distance away from the cover, but this is merely an understandable guideline. In practice get as much distance from cover as is reasonable to be able to maintain concealment and use of the cover. This will keep you safer from ricochets, as well as give you a more effective workspace to fight from. Remember, this also applies to partial cover such as a vehicle, where bullets can come from underneath. This will also help to a point with explosive injury mitigation if for example an RPG impacted the wall.When utilizing these techniques remember your mechanical offsets and be aware of body positioning as well. Don't let your fundamentals fall through because you're 1m behind where you're used to being. Know your angles as well as the angles the enemy has on you.