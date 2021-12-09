NG version is my love , Crotales are one of few battle proven sam's and As far as my knowledge goes Paf had plans to upgrade it's crotales to 5000 or NG generation.

ome are still ex libiyans 2000 and others are 4000 .

There are 10 SAM sqn's in PAF out of them 5 are still crotales with every sqn having ops Flight in different VP's.

There is a misconception that Spada came and crotale got out of active services this was not the case basically there were many MOU's sqn which were converted to SCU's and sqn's were re organized.

Crotale NG Short Range Air Defence System

FREQUENCY

S-band pulse Doppler radar

MODES

Sectored surveillance, search on the move

IFF

Built-in IFF antenna

RANGE

20km



ALTITUDE COVERAGE

0 to 5,000m

ECCM FEATURES

Low side lobes<br />Frequency agility<br />Pulse compression<br />CFAR<br />Strobe on jam

FREQUENCY

Ku-band TWT single-pulse Doppler radar tracking radar

BEAM WIDTH

1.20°

RANGE

Up to 30km

ECCM FEATURES

Low side lobes<br />Frequency agility<br />Pulse compression<br />CFAR<br />Jammer tracking

TURRET WEIGHT

Approximately 4t

TURRET DRIVE

Electrical

DRIVE SPEED AZIMUTH

5 radians a second

DRIVE SPEED ELEVATION

1 radian per second

RANGE

Up to 19km

WIDE FOV

8.1° in azimuth and 5.4° in elevation

NARROW FOV

2.7° in azimuth and 1.8° in elevation

RANGE

Up to 15km

FIELD OF VIEW

2.4° azimuth and 18° elevation

INFRARED (IR) LOCALISER

Mounted below the CCD camera for missile gathering

SPEED

Mach 3.5+

MANOEUVRABILITY, LOAD FACTORS

Up to 35g

TARGET RANGE

11km

TARGET CEILING

Over 6,000m

GUIDANCE

Command to Line of Sight (CLOS) guidance

WARHEAD

Focused blast and fragmentation warhead

FUSE

RF proximity fuse

LETHAL BLAST RADIUS

8m

INTERCEPTION TIME

10.3 seconds for target distance of 8km

The missions of the system are in front-line armoured brigade defence, permanent or semi-permanent site defence and area defence against air threats, such as fixed-wing aircraft, attack helicopters, cruise missiles, tactical missiles and saturation attacks with stand-off weapons released from aircraft and helicopters.

The Crotale NG system provides air situation and threat assessment, extended detection range, identification friend or foe (IFF), multi-target detection plus automated acquisition, tracking and engagement and all weather operation.

"Crotale NG is an all-weather short-range air defence missile system."

Crotale NG entered production in 1990 and is in service with the Finnish Army (20 systems), and the French Air Force (12 shelter-mounted systems) and Navy.

Thales signed a contract with Greece in June 1999 for 11 Crotale NG systems, nine for the air force and two for the navy. The system has also been sold to Saudi Arabia and Oman.

In February 2000, Thales and Samsung were jointly awarded the contract for the Republic of Korea Pegasus (Chun Ma) K-SAM (Korean Surface-to-Air Missile) programme. The contract called for the production of 48 Crotale NG surveillance and fire control systems. Samsung Thales was awarded a follow-on contract in December 2003.

Thales is developing the Crotale mk3 system. With the new Shikra 3D multibeam surveillance radar (derived from the Thales Netherlands SMART-S mk2 search radar), Crotale mk3 forms Thales’s multishield system designed to protect sensitive sites and theatres of operation. Crotale mk3 began flight testing in January 2008.

A data exchange capability provides integration of the Crotale NG into a global air defence scheme. A platoon of four Crotale NG units can be operated in coordinated mode using the automated computer-to-computer data exchange. According to the threat assessment and the relative positions of the four units, the target is engaged by the unit in the best position.