"Cross Swords Pakistan, its army and the war within"

I have read few books on Pakistan Army. Two prominent ones are Military Inc.: Inside Pakistan's Military Economy and Fighting to the End: The Pakistan Army's Way of War. These may have been banned in Pakistan.



Even if a part of what is written is correct then it appears to be a very scary picture. Defence forces are meant to defend a nation and not run businesses and drive the foreign policy. Indian Defence forces were going astray in that direction few years back. Luckily the civilian control is adequate in India and it was stopped in time.

I don’t see any such thing happening in Pakistan.