Cross-border attack: Pakistan's patience 'running thin' with Afghan Taliban​

Despite promises, Afghan soil continues to be used by terrorists as five more soldiers embrace martyrdom in KurramFebruary 06, 2022A view of the Pak-Afghan border.Pakistan's patience with the interim Afghan government seems to be running thin as for the first time it publically condemned the use of Afghan soil against it since the Taliban takeover after five of its soldiers embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists from across the border on Sunday."Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram District," read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).Pakistani troops responded in a "befitting" manner causing heavy causalities to terrorists, the military's media wing said. However, as a result of exchange of fire at least five Pakistani soldiers were martyred, it added.Those who were martyred include Lance Naik Ajab Noor (resident of Karachi, age 34 years), Sepoy Ziaullah Khan (resident of Lakki Marwat, age 22 years), Sepoy Naheed Iqbal (resident of Karak, age 23 years), Sepoy Sameerullah Khan (resident of Bannu, age 18 years) and Sepoy Sajid Ali (resident of Bahawalnagar, age 27 years).According to the ISPR, Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and "expects that interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan, in future"."Pak Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the statement added.This is the first time Pakistan officially condemned the use of Afghan soil against it under the Taliban rule. On previous occasions, Pakistan opted to downplay similar incidents. Even when the local Taliban soldiers tried to disrupt the border fencing, Pakistan termed it a "localised problem".It appears now that Pakistan is running out of patience with the interim Taliban government as despite its repeated promises Afghan soil continued to be used by terrorists against Pakistan.Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while condemning the terrorist attack, said in a statement that the interim Taliban government should ensure that such attacks do not take place as promised.Paying homage to the sacrifices of the security forces, he said that their sacrifices will not go in vain.The latest incident came on the heels of coordinated terrorist attacks in the Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan. The Pakistani intelligence agencies intercepted communication between the attackers and their handlers in India and Afghanistan.It is believed that Pakistan has conveyed its concerns to the Taliban government about the repeated use of Afghan soil by terrorists.The Taliban government during the recent visit of National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf assured that Afghan soil would not be allowed to use against anyone including Pakistan.Since the Taliban takeover, Islamabad wanted the interim government to either take action against banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or deny them space to operate out of Afghan soil.But the Afghan Taliban instead offered to broker a peace deal between Pakistan and the TTP. It was because of this reason that the TTP had agreed to a month-long ceasefire in November. But the truce ended with no progress in peace talks.Since then the TTP stepped up attacks while Pakistan also resumed operations against the terrorist outfit.The Afghan Taliban are thought to be still keen to revive talks between Pakistan and the TTP but the spike in terrorist attacks mean there are no prospects of such talks in the foreseeable future.