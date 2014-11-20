Crop cultivation on chars increasing farmer’s income in Dinajpur

According to officials of the agriculture extension department, the yield of grain in the chars is 87.96%

Many rivers in Dinajpur, which were once upon a time vast and full of stream, have now turned to greenery due to non-dredging for a long time. As many as 19 small and large rivers are now filled with silt, and crops are being planted on these chars. Some chars are suitable for one crop while others are fit for two crops.The Department of Agricultural Extension in Dinajpur says crop production is increasing due to the cultivation on these chars. The department has already collected information about chars from five out of 13 upazilas of the district. There are 25 char blocks in these five upazilas.According to the department, the total cultivable land in Chirirbandar, Birganj, Khansama, Kaharol and Ghoraghat upazilas of the district is 1 lakh 3 thousand 374 hectares. And the amount of char land raised in the rivers of those five upazilas till now is 906 hectares, out of which crops are cultivated on 553 hectares.Of the cultivable land, the amount of one-crop-land is 237 hectares and the area of two-crop-land is 280 hectares.However, the Department of Agriculture Extension is finalising the project titled "Sustainable Agriculture Development through Expansion of Modern Technology Suitable for Char Areas of Bangladesh" to make all the land of the emerged chars suitable for crop cultivation. According to officials of the department, the yield of grain in the chars is 87.96%.The River of Garveshwari in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur was once a fast-flowing river but now it is almost dead. The whole river has turned into a small ditch as the source of the river is closed. Crops are being planted in the emerged char now.Kamala Kant Roy, who is planting crops in the silt of this river, said it is now possible to grow two crops a year on this land. So, his production has increased.Another farmer named Shafiqul Islam from the Chandpur area said he has about 75 decimals of land there where paddy is planted twice a year. Vegetables, jute, maize, pumpkins and other crops are planted on some other land. Many people are cultivating crops there and their income has increased.Paddy and maize are cultivated in the wide area of the River of Purnabhaba in Kantnagar area. Maize is now the favourite crop of farmers in Dinajpur.Rafiqul Islam, a farmer in the area, said maize cultivation is very good in these chars. "We can now plant maize and paddy on the same land."Farmer Rabindra Nath Roy said the river land is very fertile. During the monsoons, the river sometimes fills up and many crops are lost. No one knows when the river will fill up. Crops are damaged if the river suddenly fills up due to flow from upstream or rain. Having said that, the farmers still make some profit which they could not do when there was no char.Touhidul Iqbal, deputy director of the Dinajpur Agriculture Extension Department, said they are collecting information on the chars emerged from various rivers because the crop production will increase if the farmers plant in a planned and modern way. The department is helping farmers with essential assistance and suggestions.Regarding the quantity of crops produced on these lands, he said the crops produced there are being added to the total production. The process of data collection is ongoing, and when the work is done, they will determine how much crop is being produced from the char lands.