Crooked Clown Shahbaz Sharif sent the Turkish aid for floods to Pak, back to Turkey as Earthquake aid from his govt

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
Can't get more shameless and disgraceful, clownish than this.

He talks like a clown, walks like a joker so he might be a clown, a crooked, corrupt clown.

N.Siddiqui said:
shameless and disgraceful
maxresdefault.jpg
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
Olympus81 said:
Sure one can blame Showbaztard but what are the men and women who were packing aid. Didn’t they find it strange?
They must have thought it is ordered from the high-ups, and the actual money is pilfered and old aid dispatched, could be.

When it is rotten at the top, lower ranks find it easy to do corrupt practices.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
Do you have a single proof? Even Hamid meer a certified Dala deleted his post. Or is doctor dhabardos going to cry and beg and apologize in court over fake news?


Don't humiliate yourself, have some shame. Don't peddle nonsense cos you are a biased patwari, jiyala or in your case a youthia.
This guy did a great job

 
A1Kaid

A1Kaid

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Oct 20, 2008
If this is true, Shahbaz Sharif and his government should resign immediately. However, only a single journalist is reporting this and I haven't seen any evidence. I get this journalist is pretty anti-Shahbaz so he may be just trying to malign him.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
If true, than Pak government followed the homemaker funda..

Keep the extra gifts received safe, and next time gift it to someone else....save money, But at least they don't return to the same person...:partay:
 

