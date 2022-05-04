Croatian President says buying Rafale was wrong

Croatian President Zoran Milanović on Sunday criticised his country’s decision to buy 12 Rafale fighters from France because they are “useless” and not what the country needs.
Croatia bought the used Rafales from France in November 2021.
“So now we don’t have air defence systems, but we have 12 aeroplanes,” Milanović said at a May Day celebration in north-western Croatia.
Referring to the war in Ukraine, he said: “You can see now how long planes last in this war… Wouldn’t we have been better off with 100 drones or 100 anti-aircraft systems?”
“We have bought something we don’t need. They are useless for warfare and will only be good for showing off,” said the president, known for his controversial statements that have already ruffled feathers in Croatia and the EU.
