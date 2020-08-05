Critter compost: Pakistan plans to use locusts to nourish crops

Reuters

Project aims to test ways of killing and using voracious pests for benefit of local communities. — Manoj Gemani/File



ISLAMABAD: First the idea was to feed them to chickens, now the plan is to grind them into fertiliser — as more locust swarms threaten Pakistan’s crops, a project aims to test ways of killing and using the voracious pests for the benefit of local communities.



Pakistan’s worst locust infestation in about 30 years started in June 2019, when the insects came over from Iran in a surge climate experts link to changing conditions conducive to the spread of the insects.



This summer, the locusts are breeding locally, says the Pakistani government, which is trying to head off another attack by spraying pesticides on newborn locusts — called hoppers because they cannot fly — in desert areas on the Indian border.



But worries that the pesticides could be harmful to plants, animals and people have motivated researchers to seek chemical-free methods of cutting the locust population.

We wanted to come up with a locust control project that would be environmentally friendly and sustainable,”