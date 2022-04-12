Critique of the various segments of Pakistani population

The secularist : They fail to see how secularism is a natural development of the Judeo-Christian civilization. The bible and the person of Jesus (as) didn't come with laws to govern a state. Early Christianity was more or less a spiritual version of Judaism. However, when the church gained political power, they misused it and you know the rest of the story. Islam on the other hand encompasses how a state and society should run, and there isn't a conflict of the material and spiritual needs in Islam. Secularism is alien to Islamic civilization and it will fail miserably. It has failed in Turkey and it only works if the government is actively oppressing religious groups and quelling dissenting opinion as in certain Central Asian Muslim states



Islamist : God won't transform a country into a land of milk and honey simply for the reason that its people are practicing religion in a very artificial manner, ie carrying out rituals. You need technocrats, bureaucrats, engineers, doctors, scientists, educators, businessmen and Islamic scholars working in unison with integrity to achieve success. The Shariah includes Stoning a women to death for adultery and chopping the hands of a thieve but it doesn't revolve around that. The main objective of Shariah is securing justice and protecting the honor, property, mind/body and faith of a person. The current political order of the world won't even allow (help) a Caliphate like order to exist. You should aim at empowering every Muslim state and creating a EU and NATO like organization, it is the modern equivalent of a caliphate.



Leftist : A small minority but in influential positions unfortunately. They should realize that the world has moved on from communism. It has failed in every single country where it was implemented. North Korea, Stalin's USSR, Pol Pot regime should deter anyone from supporting communism. It's not an economic theory and not even close to being scientific. It's an ideology blind to criticism.



Sufis cults : I will address the Sufis who have a more philosophical bent to them. Speculative theosophy has done a lot of damage to the practical character of Islam. Whether it's Wahdatul wujud in its full panenthiestic force displacing monotheism, or the concept of fana (annihilation) taking precedence over active participation in society as responsible citizens. The influence of Persianized neoplatonism is very apparent and it's contrary to the shape given to Islam by the Prophet (pbuh). The Khanqah system should be replaced or reformed so it actually fulfills its role of disciplining Muslims spiritually, otherwise it's a front for collecting sadaqah.



Salafi literalist: While it's good to take a look at Quran and Hadith without the lens of blind conformity, it's delusional to think one can reach the understanding of the Salaf by skipping the 1400 years of scholarship. It's also important to understand that various cultural and historical forces have distorted the hadith material we have, therefore, we should also criticize the matn and not rely on sanad alone , otherwise we will have many illogical, contradictory and disturbing narrations being passed around as hadith. It's also important that we allow regional cultures to accommodate themselves with Islam and that we don't suffocate them under the cover of puritanism.