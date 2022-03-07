Critics Denounce Racist Double Standard of Western Media's Ukraine Coverage

On left, a mother and child who have evacuated from the Donbas region in Ukraine sit in a railway station on February 19, 2022. On right, a Palestinian child waits with her mother for a travel permit to cross into Egypt on June 13, 2015. (Photo: Vladimir Smirnov/TASS via Getty Images and Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
"If your response to war in Ukraine is 'they're just like us,' remember that so are the people of Yemen, Syria, Kurdistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine," said one British lawmaker.
JULIA CONLEY
February 28, 2022
The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association on Sunday was among those criticizing coverage from major international news outlets which suggested the Ukrainian people are more worthy of sympathy than victims of other military conflicts in Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere outside of Europe.
Standing "in full solidarity with all civilians under military assault in any part of the world," AMEJA listed a number of comments made by correspondents for CBS News, Al Jazeera English, The Telegraph, and French news network BFM TV in which Ukrainians under attack were referred to as "civilized" and "prosperous," with some remarking that the civilians look like an unidentified "us."
"The entire West should do a lot of reflecting on the not so subtle message the past few days sent to Palestinians. 'We are perfectly capable of collective outrage, action, and recognition of international law but with you we just don't care.'"
"They seem so like us," wrote David Hannan of The Telegraph. "That is what makes it so shocking. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations."
Comparing Kyiv to cities in Afghanistan and Iraq, Charlie D'Agata of CBS News commented that Ukraine's capital "is a relatively civilized, relatively European" city, "one where you wouldn't expect that, or hope that [an invasion is] going to happen."
"AMEJA condemns and categorically rejects orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is 'uncivilized' or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict," the organization said. "This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America."
"It dehumanizes and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected," AMEJA added.
The group called on journalists and newsrooms around the world "to train correspondents on the cultural and political nuances of regions they're reporting on, and not rely on American- or Euro-centric biases," garnering statements of solidarity from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in the U.S. and the Asian American Journalists Association.
"I am stunned at these quotes [and] writing from reporters," tweeted Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim of AMEJA's statement. "Fellow journalists, please read this."
AMEJA was among the first large organizations to condemn the suggestion by numerous reporters that the invasion of Ukraine is more shocking or unjust than the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s, the U.S.-led intervention in Syria, the U.S.-backed Saudi offensive in Yemen, and the U.S.-backed military occupation of the Palestinian Territories by the Israeli government.
"If your response to war in Ukraine is 'they're just like us,' remember that so are the people of Yemen, Syria, Kurdistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine," said Nadia Whittome, a member of British Parliament for the Labour Party, on Sunday. "Everyone has the right to self-determination and safety."
On social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's vehement statements condemning Russia's invasion, rallying the public, and vowing to fight for his country's right to self-determination have captured national attention, as have stories of civilians standing up to the Russian military.
But in one case, a viral video showing a girl confronting a supposed "Russian soldier" was actually a young Palestinian, Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested at age 16 for an altercation with an IDF soldier in 2017 and was imprisoned for eight months in Israel.
The viral video, which was viewed more than 12 million times on TikTok, "really reveals the difference between how white European resistance is treated as opposed to anywhere else," tweeted writer and organizer Joshua Potash.
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Abraham Gutman also compared the invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
"The entire West should do a lot of reflecting on the not so subtle message the past few days sent to Palestinians," said Gutman. "'We are perfectly capable of collective outrage, action, and recognition of international law but with you we just don't care.'"
Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and a Ukrainian American, tweeted that "the bravery of Ukrainians" and "the support being shown by Americans" have made him proud in the past week.
However, Duss added, "as a Middle East analyst I am floored by the blatant double standard on resisting occupation and repression."
With countries across Europe welcoming Ukrainian refugees after aggressively and steadfastly refusing entry to asylum-seekers fleeing wars from South Asia and the Middle East, critics are "demanding that this humanitarianism be extended to all people regardless of background," said Boston Globe opinion writer Abdallah Fayyad.
The remarks of newscasters and the policies of European leaders serves as a "reminder of the kind of rhetoric non-white refugees have had to endure our entire lives, even after we've been given asylum and become citizens," tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). "Every news anchor and world leader doing this is calling black and brown people something other than human."
Let the horror in Ukraine open our eyes to the suffering of war around the worldNesrine Malik
Too many frame the invasion as an attack on ‘civilisation’, uniquely awful because it happened in Europe. That approach demeans us all.
‘There is an acceptance that war is natural in other places, an aberration here.’ Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the Polish border. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Tue 1 Mar 2022 07.15 EST
Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine has sharpened two terrifying realisations.
The first is that Putin does not function within the realm of the usual finely balanced checks and balances, sticks and carrots, that the west hoped would contain him and maintain an uneasy truce in Europe.
The second is that decades of work since the second world war to learn from the mistakes of the past and fortify against them in the future have failed.
Here again, we have not a civil war, but an invasion of a sovereign state in defiance of the rest of the world. Here again, we have images that are only known to us as historical reels, of frenzy and panic as thousands attempt to flee to safety.
But there is a third realisation that appears to shape the perception of too many western journalists justifiably appalled at the defiling of Europe. From the tone of much coverage, this seems uniquely distressing and more alarming to them because the lives of non-Europeans have less value, and their conflicts are contained, far away from us.
I thought it was just clumsy phrasing from a couple of reporters under pressure, but soon it became clear that it was, in fact, a media-wide tic.
From Al Jazeera to CBS News, journalists were appalled that this was not happening in “Iraq or Afghanistan” but in a “relatively civilised European city.”
One said: “The unthinkable has happened. This is not a developing, third world nation. This is Europe.”
Another reflected: “These are prosperous middle-class people … these are not obviously refugees getting away from the Middle East. To put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from Ukraine … They’re Christian, they’re white, they’re very similar.”
Ukraine’s former deputy chief prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze, told the BBC, unchallenged: “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blond hair being killed.”
Daniel Hannan, Telegraph columnist, former MEP, Lord Hannan of Kingsclere; put it more bluntly, writing that those suffering in Ukraine “seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking … War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone.” It is, he said: “civilisation in retreat.”
This strange account of a history in which wars, conflict and dispossession mostly happened in “third world” and “remote” countries (remote from whom?) is a fiction that has come about as a result of a political and media climate that has stripped the humanity of those seeking refuge so completely it has become a fact, repeated with no self-awareness or shame.
Ukrainians want to stay near home, claims Raab, amid UK visa criticism
Read more
An extremely generous view of these statements is that it is not, in itself, an unusual impulse to care more about, or be affected more, by events happening closer to home than farther afield. Perhaps what these people are really trying to say is something along the lines of “this has not happened in this patch in generations” in order to highlight the abnormality of this particular conflict. There is that.
But there is also much more to it. There is an acceptance that war is natural in other places but an aberration here. That war happens only to the poor and the uncivilised, not the well-off and stable. That the fates of refuge and uprootedness are the lot of others, and therefore less of an event.
These are beliefs that fall apart under the slightest of scrutiny to reveal a worldview warped by what has for too long been a popular, unchallenged discourse on refugees and asylum seekers. These opinions were shaped, concertedly and over time, in order to justify inhumane and often violent policies passed to block people from entering European lands. For these policies to become accepted, their victims had to be portrayed as threatening and undeserving.
The legacy of that is a western world hostile to all those in need, blue-eyed or not. As ever, when we avert our eyes from the humanity of one group of people, we end up building immigration systems that assail the humanity of all. A border of policies as high as the heavens now meets Ukrainians seeking to enter the UK, even as family members.
As the Ukrainian flag was projected on to Downing Street, the Home Office was hoisting up the drawbridge, posting on its website: “Ukrainian nationals in Ukraine (who aren’t immediate family members of British nationals normally living in Ukraine, or where the British national is living in the UK), are currently unable to make visa applications to visit, work, study or join family in the UK.”
After a barrage of criticism, the government promised to ease these visa rules, allowing the grandparents, adult children, siblings and adult parents of Ukrainians who are settled in the UK to apply for visas under the scheme. Even those visa applications that are allowed will have to navigate an obstacle course of paperwork in the middle of war.
Exceptionalism means we are doomed to repeat the complacencies of the past, constantly comforting ourselves that it can’t happen here, because it only happens elsewhere to others whose pain is somehow different from ours.
But their wars are no less unthinkable, their uprootedness no less traumatic, their civilisation no less valid, than the thousands now leaving Ukraine. And in designing a world in which we are sanguine about other people’s war, we have ensured that we cannot anticipate when war will happen on our doorstep – and that when it does, we are appalled, but then find our humanitarian response systems hobbled, calcified in cruelty.
- Nesrine Malik is a Guardian columnist
