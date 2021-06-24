Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Ali Daei’s Record

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the spot against France, tying Iran’s Ali Daei's record of 109 goals in international games.

The 36-year-old is used to setting records, but his latest one is one of the most significant of his career.The Portugal star netted twice from the spot against France on Wednesday, making him the joint-top scoring men's international player of all time.Ronaldo reached 109 career international goals, tying former Iran star Ali Daei and inspiring plenty of reaction on social media – including from Daei himself.