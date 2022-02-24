Crisis in Ukraine Is a Winner for Putin - WSJ

Vladimir Putin is experiencing a good crisis in Ukraine. It is true that Russian troops have not yet entered Kiev, but Mr Putin does not need to meet his biggest goal to score points on the board. The Russian president's actions in Ukraine have raised his political status and pushed his agenda at home at minimal cost.First of all, the issue of Ukraine is very popular in Russia. Many Russians care about Ukraine, not their Chinese counterparts. Ukraine is a larger and more important economic territory than Taiwan. For more than 300 years, it has been an inseparable part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, and many Russians regard it as the cradle of Russian civilization. While most Russians will not welcome a long and ugly war in Ukraine, many Russians believe that making tough remarks on Ukraine and drawing the international community's attention to Russia's feelings is what their president should do.Second, the crisis has made Russia feel great again. Like many people in Britain and France, many Russians miss the old days of the empire. They want Russia to do something. Provoking an international crisis over Ukraine has put Russia in the spotlight, monopolized the G7 summit and knocked the US-led "democracy summit" off the front page. Putin dominated the world news and held a crisis summit with President Biden; for many Russians, it already looks like a victory.Third, the crisis not only unites the Russians, but also divides the United States. The Biden administration has been distracting from China. Progressive doves in the Democratic Party are attacking Biden's belligerent attitude on Ukraine, while some so-called national conservatives on the right sympathize with Putin. Many centrist Democrats and those who never boast attacked what they thought was Biden's weakness on Ukraine. From Mr Putin's point of view, there is no harm in all this.