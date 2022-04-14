Crisis in SL forces ships to divert from Colombo to Indian ports

Any port in a storm: India may benefit from Sri Lanka’s problems The government expects trouble at Colombo port to push traffic at Indian ports by around 50,000 TEUs in April-June.

The political and economic uncertainties in Sri Lanka and congestion at Colombo Port, that country's biggest and busiest, are expected to force more ships to turn to Indian ports in the first quarter of 2022-23, senior government officials said.Officials said initial estimates suggest around 50,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo are expected to expected to be diverted to Indian ports in April-June.TEU is a measure of capacity of a container port."Our estimates suggest that Chennai Port, V.O. Chidambaranar Port (in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu) and Cochin Port will see increased traffic for at least the next three months. The initial study says that 50,000 TEU more cargo traffic will be diverted to these ports in the next three months," a senior government official said