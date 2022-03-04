Crippling Russia with an oil embargo would send U.S. gas prices soaring. In Europe, it could lead to death​

But for the U.S. and Europe, an oil embargo means two completely different things. For the U.S., which sources only 5% of its crude oil and petroleum from Russia, sanctioning Russian fossil fuels would result in extremely high oil prices and worsening inflationary pressures.



But for countries like Germany, which source half their gas from Russia, “the worst case is that people start dying because they can’t heat their homes,” Adam Pankratz, a professor at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, told Fortune.



“It means freezing and possibly dead Germans,” he said.