What's new

‘Criminalizing kindness’: US woman arrested for feeding homeless people sues

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,435
-13
94,365
Country
China
Location
China

‘Criminalizing kindness’: US woman arrested for feeding homeless people sues

Norma Thornton, 78, files lawsuit against Bullhead City in north-west Arizona over law about food-sharing events in public park

4892.jpg

A homeless encampment in Phoenix, the capital of Arizona. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A woman who was arrested for feeding homeless people in north-west Arizona is suing over a local ordinance that regulates food-sharing events in public parks, accusing the authorities of criminalizing kindness.

Norma Thornton, 78, became the first person arrested under Bullhead City’s ordinance in March for distributing prepared food from a van at Bullhead community park. Her lawyer said the lawsuit filed this week is part of a nationwide effort to let people feed those in need.

Criminal charges against Thornton were eventually dropped, but she is seeking an injunction to stop the city from enforcing the ordinance that took effect in May 2021.

“Bullhead City has criminalized kindness,” Thornton’s case attorney, Suranjan Sen, told Phoenix TV station KPHO. “The city council passed an ordinance that makes it a crime punishable by four months’ imprisonment to share food in public parks for charitable purposes.”

Bullhead City’s mayor, Tom Brady, said the ordinance applies only to public parks. He said churches, clubs and private properties are free to serve food to the homeless without a permit.


Thornton owned a restaurant for many years before retiring in Arizona and said she wanted to use her cooking skills to help the less fortunate.

“I have always believed that when you have plenty, you should share,” Thornton said.

According to the Mohave Valley Daily News, Thornton said she had continued to feed people in need, from private property not far from the community park.

Criminal charges were dropped “in the interest of justice” the city prosecutor, Martin Rogers, had said, according to the Mohave Valley Daily News, but Thornton later agreed to let the non-profit Institute for Justice take up a legal case.

“We are seeking an injunction,” the institute’s Sen said, the paper reported, with the aim that the authorities “cannot apply this ordinance against Norma or anybody else”.

The case claims the law infringes on Thornton’s right to carry out charitable acts.

www.theguardian.com

‘Criminalizing kindness’: US woman arrested for feeding homeless people sues

Norma Thornton, 78, files lawsuit against Bullhead City in north-west Arizona over law about food-sharing events in public park
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,674
-50
66,364
Country
China
Location
China
Part of American freedom and democracy. Its worth it to American ....

www.foxla.com

Torrance woman brutally beaten, raped by homeless man released from jail hours earlier

A woman in Torrance speaks out about a horrifying attack that left her with emotional and physical scars.
www.foxla.com www.foxla.com

These jerk shall be locked up and stop terrorizing the public becos of US democracy. Criminal are used loopholes to free them so that they can continue terrorize the taxpaying law abiding citizen.

In China , such thing will never happened.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,435
-13
94,365
Country
China
Location
China
Beast said:
Part of American freedom and democracy. Its worth it to American ....

www.foxla.com

Torrance woman brutally beaten, raped by homeless man released from jail hours earlier

A woman in Torrance speaks out about a horrifying attack that left her with emotional and physical scars.
www.foxla.com www.foxla.com

These jerk shall be locked up and stop terrorizing the public becos of US democracy. Criminal are used loopholes to free them so that they can continue terrorize the taxpaying law abiding citizen.

In China , such thing will never happened.
Click to expand...
Haven't seen any homeless people for years in China
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
Replies
3
Views
128
DF41
DF41
beijingwalker
'The world doesn’t care': Homeless deaths spiked during pandemic in US, not from COVID. From drugs.
Replies
0
Views
343
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Chinese-American software biz CEO arrested for allegedly storing election data in China
Replies
1
Views
150
One_Nation
O
Mirzali Khan
Afghan refugee accused of sexual assaulting woman who was trying to help him settle in US
Replies
6
Views
537
Clutch
Clutch
Hamartia Antidote
Nury Martinez's racism renews fears of Black vs. Latino L.A.
Replies
6
Views
177
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom