‘Criminalizing kindness’: US woman arrested for feeding homeless people sues

Torrance woman brutally beaten, raped by homeless man released from jail hours earlier A woman in Torrance speaks out about a horrifying attack that left her with emotional and physical scars.

Part of American freedom and democracy. Its worth it to American ....These jerk shall be locked up and stop terrorizing the public becos of US democracy. Criminal are used loopholes to free them so that they can continue terrorize the taxpaying law abiding citizen.In China , such thing will never happened.