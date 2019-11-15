What's new

Criminal sons Hasan Nawaz & Husain Nawaz vs Brave Loyal Daughter Maryam Nawaz of Nawaz Sharif

Criminal sons Hasan Nawaz & Husain Nawaz VS Brave Daughter Maryam Nawaz of Nawaz Sharif

Only in terms of human feelings am posting this

One thing I would like all Pakistanis to see carefully and understand, that we know the thief and biggest chors of Sharif Family. But the Khuttay Harami sons of Nawaz Sharif, Hasan and Husain Nawaz never came to Pakistan, its only the brave daughter Maryam who has been all through Nawaz in jails and everywhere.

But we must see through that majority of corrupt harami thieves are his sons Hasan Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Husain Nawaz who ran away from Pakistan, looted billions of dollars from our beloved country, got British nationality and running 40 plus private companies from our looted money in UK.

I say these third class sons are the worst example of any fathers child who donot even come to see thier dying father Nawaz Sharif, who donot even willing to sign an indemnity bond, neither sign any gurantee or give money to thier dying father.

Its unfortunate like the sad end of General Mushraf, Altaf Husain. The really corrupt Hasan Nawaz and Husain Nawaz and many beaurocrates and politicians children who looted Pakistan's wealth, the Pakistan government or courts are unable to provide protection or get thier money back worth billions of dollars.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
A son is a son till he gets his wife

A daughter is a daughter for the whole life
True. Even Bilawal for the sake of politics is in Pakistan but what more Hasan Nawaz, Ishaq Dar or Husain Nawaz didnot even willing to see thier dying father Nawaz Sharif.

Daughter is a daughter for whole life without a doubt.
 
In Politics there is no relation except interest and politics is what is running in sharif family.
 
AsianUnion said:
Criminal sons Hasan Nawaz & Husain Nawaz VS Brave Daughter Maryam Nawaz of Nawaz Sharif

Only in terms of human feelings am posting this

One thing I would like all Pakistanis to see carefully and understand, that we know the thief and biggest chors of Sharif Family. But the Khuttay Harami sons of Nawaz Sharif, Hasan and Husain Nawaz never came to Pakistan, its only the brave daughter Maryam who has been all through Nawaz in jails and everywhere.

But we must see through that majority of corrupt harami thieves are his sons Hasan Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Husain Nawaz who ran away from Pakistan, looted billions of dollars from our beloved country, got British nationality and running 40 plus private companies from our looted money in UK.

I say these third class sons are the worst example of any fathers child who donot even come to see thier dying father Nawaz Sharif, who donot even willing to sign an indemnity bond, neither sign any gurantee or give money to thier dying father.

Its unfortunate like the sad end of General Mushraf, Altaf Husain. The really corrupt Hasan Nawaz and Husain Nawaz and many beaurocrates and politicians children who looted Pakistan's wealth, the Pakistan government or courts are unable to provide protection or get thier money back worth billions of dollars.
You are a fool
-Nawaz Sharif is not in any life threatening state..its a hoax.

-There is nothing to be brave about here.She is here to fluke a chance at politics and retain her fathers leftover sultanate.Whats her sacrifice?spend time in a class A jail?

-Shes a crook, a bigger crook than her brothers. She produced fake documents in courts and was beneficial owner of offshore companies used for illegalities.
 
I wouldn't rush to praise her for standing by her father, only for the sole reason that its her who has been handpicked to rule on the Shareefian Throne and not her brothers. Why would they trouble themselves for someone else's cause, when they can live freely on the plundered wealth for the rest of their sordid lives?
 
AsianUnion said:
its only the brave daughter Maryam who has been all through Nawaz in jails and everywhere.
This so-called brave daughter left her dying mother alone for her political career and wealth.

Husband left the dying wife and daughter left the dying mother - what great examples they are! Only the very pathetic would praise such acts! Are you one?
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
A son is a son till he gets his wife

A daughter is a daughter for the whole life
A true Muslim, son or daughter, will always be faithful and dedicated to their parents, no matter how much they love their wives or husbands or children. In your lifespan, Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah grants just ONE father and ONE mother. Stand by them, through all time. The only time a Muslim must turn away from their parents is if they are turning you away from Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah.

As for Nawaz, his daughter or sons. You reap what you sow. Similar fate awaits Zardari, Diesel and all those who have followed the devil into the darkness. There is no escape from the punishment of Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah. HE is most merciful, oft forgiving, but when you've crossed all the red lines, Devine Punishment shall rain down, ruthlessly and there is no escape from it. None of your loyal goons can stop it, not your Raiwind, not your billions $$$ stashed away in the west, not your bodyguards, not your armored vehicles, NOTHING wil save you from Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah's punishment. HE is the ONE, the ONLY ABSOLUTE POWER ... verily, these traitors don't realize WHO they are messing with.
 
Sheepistanis said:
I wouldn't rush to praise her for standing by her father, only for the sole reason that its her who has been handpicked to rule on the Shareefian Throne and not her brothers. Why would they trouble themselves for someone else's cause, when they can live freely on the plundered wealth for the rest of their sordid lives?
That applies more to the sons, since sons into politics are more regarded then daughters, Don't you think coming into a tough place like Pakistan to do politics is not a piece of cake a hard decision for Maryam Nawaz. You could try your hand into politics.

Verve said:
This so-called brave daughter left her dying mother alone for her political career and wealth.

Husband left the dying wife and daughter left the dying mother - what great examples they are! Only the very pathetic would praise such acts! Are you one?
He was requested by Courts to come. But I am all for hanging Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family to the end, to how deeply they have destroyed Pakistan, that it is unable to stand.

I have put a disclaimer that only posting in terms of human feelings.

Its a shame for the criminal sons of Nawaz Sharif or Ishaq Dar, that they have let thier daughter into jails, and all the humiliation, while the looted wealth is being enjoyed by these criminals in foreign countries. So sad reality.
 
AsianUnion said:
That applies more to the sons, since sons into politics are more regarded then daughters, Don't you think coming into a tough place like Pakistan to do politics is not a piece of cake a hard decision for Maryam Nawaz. You could try your hand into politics.



He was requested by Courts to come. But I am all for hanging Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family to the end, to how deeply they have destroyed Pakistan, that it is unable to stand.

I have put a disclaimer that only posting in terms of human feelings.

Its a shame for the criminal sons of Nawaz Sharif or Ishaq Dar, that they have let thier daughter into jails, and all the humiliation, while the looted wealth is being enjoyed by these criminals in foreign countries. So sad reality.
There's no glory for Maryam in supporting a criminal father!
 
AsianUnion said:
That applies more to the sons, since sons into politics are more regarded then daughters, Don't you think coming into a tough place like Pakistan to do politics is not a piece of cake a hard decision for Maryam Nawaz. You could try your hand into politics.
I beg to differ, Benazir Bhutto took over the reigns of her fathers party despite the fact that her brothers were politically active, while the shareef brothers appear to be least infatuated with politics. Also, Maryam Nawaz is facing stiff competition from Hamza Shehbaz and she is striving to stay on the top, if politics is too much for her, she can easily drop out of this race anytime, but she is unable to let the opportunity in which she sees herself as the future PM slide by just like that.
 
