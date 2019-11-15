Criminal sons Hasan Nawaz & Husain Nawaz vs Brave Loyal Daughter Maryam Nawaz of Nawaz Sharif

Criminal sons Hasan Nawaz & Husain Nawaz VS Brave Daughter Maryam Nawaz of Nawaz Sharif
Only in terms of human feelings am posting this
One thing I would like all Pakistanis to see carefully and understand, that we know the thief and biggest chors of Sharif Family. But the Khuttay Harami sons of Nawaz Sharif, Hasan and Husain Nawaz never came to Pakistan, its only the brave daughter Maryam who has been all through Nawaz in jails and everywhere.
But we must see through that majority of corrupt harami thieves are his sons Hasan Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Husain Nawaz who ran away from Pakistan, looted billions of dollars from our beloved country, got British nationality and running 40 plus private companies from our looted money in UK.
I say these third class sons are the worst example of any fathers child who donot even come to see thier dying father Nawaz Sharif, who donot even willing to sign an indemnity bond, neither sign any gurantee or give money to thier dying father.
Its unfortunate like the sad end of General Mushraf, Altaf Husain. The really corrupt Hasan Nawaz and Husain Nawaz and many beaurocrates and politicians children who looted Pakistan's wealth, the Pakistan government or courts are unable to provide protection or get thier money back worth billions of dollars.
