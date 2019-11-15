Criminal sons Hasan Nawaz & Husain Nawaz vs Brave Loyal Daughter Maryam Nawaz of Nawaz Sharif

Hakikat ve Hikmet said: A son is a son till he gets his wife



A daughter is a daughter for the whole life Click to expand...

A true Muslim, son or daughter, will always be faithful and dedicated to their parents, no matter how much they love their wives or husbands or children. In your lifespan, Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah grants just ONE father and ONE mother. Stand by them, through all time. The only time a Muslim must turn away from their parents is if they are turning you away from Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah.As for Nawaz, his daughter or sons. You reap what you sow. Similar fate awaits Zardari, Diesel and all those who have followed the devil into the darkness. There is no escape from the punishment of Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah. HE is most merciful, oft forgiving, but when you've crossed all the red lines, Devine Punishment shall rain down, ruthlessly and there is no escape from it. None of your loyal goons can stop it, not your Raiwind, not your billions $$$ stashed away in the west, not your bodyguards, not your armored vehicles, NOTHING wil save you from Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah's punishment. HE is the ONE, the ONLY ABSOLUTE POWER ... verily, these traitors don't realize WHO they are messing with.