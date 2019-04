Purpose of this thread is to act as reference on crimes of state of Iran against State of Pakistan

Request to Moderators: Please don't delete this thread,let world know our side of story

Recruiting Pakistani Shias to fight in Iraq and Syria

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have equipped nearly 200,000 young men with arms in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan , in order to face terrorism, General Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said.

In a speech during the memorial service of one of the Iranians killed in Syria, Jafari said: “The current developments in the region, the formation of Daesh and Takfiri groups, and the events that occurred in the past years are paving the ground for the emergence of Imam Mahdi, and you can now see the positive results in the readiness of nearly 200,000 young armed in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Yemen.”



Pakistanis killed in the fighting in Syria and buried in Iran were members of the Zeynabiyoun Brigade , which has reportedly been established by Pakistanis fighting in Syria.



The hard-line Mashreghnews.ir website identified them as Taher Hossein, Jamil Hossein, Javid Hossein, Bagher Hossein, Seyed Razi Shah, Ghader Ali, and Ghabel Hossein, and said they were from Pakistan's Parachinar region.





The names of the two brigades that include Afghans and Pakistanis have relatively recently popped up in Iranian hard-line news sites.



Ali Alfoneh, senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, says establishment of the Fatemiyoun and Zeynabiyoun brigades suggests that the number of Afghans and Pakistanis who have joined the fighting in Syria has increased.



Alfoneh believes that the Afghans and Pakistanis are being buried in Iranian cities and the presence of Iranian officials and their families at their funerals is evidence that they have been recruited from among the country's refugees and immigrants.

Iran has passed a law allowing the government to grant citizenship to the families of foreigners killed while fighting for the Islamic republic, the official IRNA news agency reported Monday.

“Members of the parliament authorised the government to grant Iranian citizenship to the wife, children and parents of foreign martyrs who died on a mission… during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) and afterwards,” it said.

Citizenship must be awarded “within a maximum period of one year after the request”, IRNA added.

Iran’s outgoing conservative-dominated parliament will serve until late May.

No figures are available on the number of foreign fighters killed during the Iran-Iraq war, but Afghans, and even a group of Iraqis, fought alongside Iranian forces against the regime of Saddam Hussein.

The law could apply to “volunteers” from Afghanistan and Pakistan who are fighting in Syria and Iraq against militants including the Islamic State group and al-Nusra Front.

Shia Iran is a staunch supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and provides financial and military support to his regime.

Tehran says its Fatemiyoun Brigade, comprised of Afghan recruits, are volunteers defending sacred Shia sites in Syria and Iraq against Sunni extremists like those of IS.

The Islamic republic denies having any boots on the ground and insists its commanders and generals act as “military advisers” in Syria and Iraq.

Iranian media regularly report on the death of Afghan and Pakistani volunteers in Syria and Iraq, whose bodies are buried in Iran. More than three million Afghans live in Iran, one million as legal migrants.​