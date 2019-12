The lone crime of throwing in an NRO is alone punishable by death a hundred times if not more.

That was the ultimate betrayal of the country and its people just to save own skin and power.



Allowing Americans to bomb his own citizens and spread across the country like vermin was another.



Laying down flat on the ground and selling away his country and its people for decades of terrorism and war after a single threat from Collin Powell was another.



Murdering women in Lal Masjid is another.





Let's not be too quick to try and make angels out of severely flawed people.

But then again you folk have been voting in corrupt mafia for decades and chanting bhutoo and nawaz, so Musharraf just aint down to their level eh? Despite having paved the way to their looting of the country for staying in power.

