Trying to sum up what Mr. Khan stands for, Ashutosh Varshney, the director of the Center for Contemporary South Asia at Brown University, said: “Imran is a maddening medley of an incredible sporting talent, an incorrigible international playboy and a vengefully ambitious politician. He can’t bring democracy to Pakistan — for democracy to institutionalize, the army must step back as a minimum condition.”



“No democracy can work that way,” Mr. Varshney added, “elections or no elections.”

