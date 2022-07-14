Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar now ‘cancelled’ by Left ‘Liberals’ after he receives honorary doctorate from RSS chief

Not so long ago, Gavaskar was hailed as a hero by Left Liberals after it was reported that he had once saved a neighbourhood family from a violent mob by using his identity during the aftermath of the 1993 blasts in Mumbai.
India’s legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’ by ‘Liberals’. The reason: He was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate at the hands of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
The honour was awarded at the First Convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University of Human Excellence at Muddenahalli, Karnataka. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat formally conferred the honorary doctorate upon Sunil Gavaskar.
The news of Sunil Gavaskar receiving the honourary doctorate by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has caused a sudden meltdown by ‘Liberals’ and now Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’.
One anon handle lamented, “I thought it was difficult to bowl out this man, but alas”. Another person replied that he had great respect for Gavaskar not because he was a legendary cricketer, but because he had apparently once saved a family during the 1992 riots.
Another handle named Eminem San who had earlier thought Gavaskar was worthy of his respect only because he had helped a ‘Muslim family’, now decided otherwise.
Many had tweeted in appreciation, hailing Gavaskar as a hero. The incident was narrated by Sunil’s son Rohan during an event organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai, where Sunil Gavaskar was honoured with the lifetime achievement award in 2016.
This is, however, not the first time Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’. In early 2020, when anti-CAA protests were gathering storm across the country, Gavaskar had stated at an event that the youth of the country should focus on building a new India and lamented over the fact that some youngsters are wasting valuable years for the sake of activism while they should be focusing on building careers.
India’s legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’ by ‘Liberals’. The reason: He was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate at the hands of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
The honour was awarded at the First Convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University of Human Excellence at Muddenahalli, Karnataka. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat formally conferred the honorary doctorate upon Sunil Gavaskar.
The news of Sunil Gavaskar receiving the honourary doctorate by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has caused a sudden meltdown by ‘Liberals’ and now Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’.
One anon handle lamented, “I thought it was difficult to bowl out this man, but alas”. Another person replied that he had great respect for Gavaskar not because he was a legendary cricketer, but because he had apparently once saved a family during the 1992 riots.
Another handle named Eminem San who had earlier thought Gavaskar was worthy of his respect only because he had helped a ‘Muslim family’, now decided otherwise.
Many had tweeted in appreciation, hailing Gavaskar as a hero. The incident was narrated by Sunil’s son Rohan during an event organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai, where Sunil Gavaskar was honoured with the lifetime achievement award in 2016.
This is, however, not the first time Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’. In early 2020, when anti-CAA protests were gathering storm across the country, Gavaskar had stated at an event that the youth of the country should focus on building a new India and lamented over the fact that some youngsters are wasting valuable years for the sake of activism while they should be focusing on building careers.
Sunil Gavaskar 'cancelled' by Left 'Liberals' for receiving honorary doctorate from Mohan Bhagwat's hands
This is, however, not the first time Gavaskar has been 'cancelled'. In early 2020, when anti-CAA protests were gathering storm across the country, Gavaskar had stated at an event that the youth of the country should focus on building a new India as a team and should not waste their careers. |...
www.opindia.com