Has anybody noticed that there is characteristic lack of grave archaeology in the indus valley civilization? although cemetaries have been located in rakhigarhi, haryana and late harappa which is more like a urn grave compared to burial, but just few miles from mehrgarh, in shehr e sukhta in balochistan, iran, we see prominance of grave culture where graves are not only present but marked with tombstones. Moving west, we have elaborate royals burials in mesopotamia, cemetry of ur and royal tombs of tutekhamon in ancient egypt. Moving east there is Sanxingdui culture with their elaborate grave culture and further east there are royal chinese tombs. Moving further east in insular philippines we again see megalithic burials. There are some megalithic tombs in south india as well but this is completely in contrast to most south asian culture of the utter lack and absence of grave burials.Dr JM Kenoyer, an imminent archaeologist commenting on the most prominent and prevalent form of funeral in the indus valley civilization was cremation.