Creators of Melancholy, the mess done by the Military

They are not the saviours, they are not the messiahs.

They are the usurpers, the destructors, the abductors doing custodial torture, the qabza mafia, the reason for the country in abysmal state and not letting any strong civilian govt. to work full term and let it fluorish and take independent decisions.

Army is subservient to the civilian govt. in civilized, developed world, here they act as an oppressive power, a controlling hegemony, as holier than thou.

Breaching the constitution with dictatorships, the social contract between the state and people is broken by them so many times, the proxies in politics created by them resulted in huge damage, the MQM created to damage PPP resulted in destruction of a burgeoning city.

The list is unending of the damage military interference has done to the country. The current PDM cabal imposed by the military caused meltdown of the economy and with millions of lost jobs, exports and remittances tanking, textiles, pharma, mobile phone, LSM to SME sectors all at the brink is the new case in point, the highest inflation in 70 year history means crores of people going below the poverty lines.

The mess created by the military, the creators of melancholy.






P.S: Putting this in PDF Pakistan Siasat section as they consider themselves as part of it, will do everything but their job envisaged.
 
