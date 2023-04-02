What's new

Creator of ChatGPT Makes the Case for 100,000+ Teslabots

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,894
29
20,880
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.nextbigfuture.com

Creator of ChatGPT Makes the Case for 100,000+ Teslabots | NextBigFuture.com

Ilya Sutskever makes the case that humanoid robots that embody advanced generative AI need to have hundreds of thousands of units in order to get the AI
www.nextbigfuture.com www.nextbigfuture.com

chatGPTCreator.png

Ilya Sutskever makes the case that humanoid robots that embody advanced generative AI need to have hundreds of thousands of units in order to get the AI training data and rapid improvements.

This clearly means that

Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist at Open AI, home of Chat GPT and Dall-e, in an interview with Dwarkesh Patel, states to get humanoid robots successfully into the market, you need a company [Tesla] that is motivated and willing to build 1000’s, 10’s of 1000’s, even 100,000 bots to train the neural net.

100,000 bots will cost Tesla about $400 million to $1 billion. Tesla has over $20 billion in cash.

Tesla’s test battery line, Kato road, can make up to 10 GWh/year but ends up operating at about 2-4 GWh/year in 4680 batteries.

If Tesla were to use a similar scale test Teslabot line as the Kato road 4680 battery line that would be 1 million bots per year or more. Tesalbots each have about 2.3 kWh of batteries and 1 million would be 2.3 GWh of batteries. The mass of each Teslabot is thirty times less than a Model Y. Tesla considers mass production for a car factory as 250,000 cars per year. Low volume production in cars is about 25,000 to 100,000 cars per year.

Low mass production for the Teslabot would be 300,000 to 1 millon bots per year.


 
Last edited:
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
14,999
-8
16,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Where is all this leading to? If few people have the power of technology in their hands what is the end goal, de-population?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years
Replies
2
Views
247
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: As ChatGPT unveils latest model [ChatGPT-4], Chinese AI developers worry about keeping up
2
Replies
15
Views
398
kankan326
kankan326
Hamartia Antidote
NVIDIA to Bring AI to Every Industry, CEO Says
Replies
0
Views
40
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Inside the ChatGPT race in China: A Chinese ChatGPT alternative won’t pop up overnight—even though many companies may want you to think so
Replies
1
Views
330
Cheepek
Cheepek
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla’s 4680 battery cell pilot production line hits 70-80% yield: report
Replies
1
Views
450
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom