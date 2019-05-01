Been checking on EA 18G and F-18 E, after seeing the weapon and pod compatibility with F-16. Both F-18 and F-16 were basic planes in A/B configs and both have reached E/F stages through upgrades in past decades. Both can carry AGM-88 HARM and similar AIM series missiles. What i am wondering is that EA-18G carries three dignified pod types (6 in total) for its EW work. 1. ALQ-218 (2 pods) on wing tips This receiver is the main sensor, the ears for the aeroplane. That’s the 60 odd antennas that cover the spectrum. Highly sensitive, highly capable of geolocation, and also, clearly, highly capable of identifying the different threats in the battle space. Linked with AGM-88 2.ALQ-227 gives all round communications capability. That is the system that brings the aircraft down into the communications spectrum, right down the bottom of the EM spectrum. 3.ALQ-99 (3 pods in high/low frequency bands) The main jamming pods. They enable one versus many electronic attack from stand-off or modified escort positions. Now PAF F-16's have DRFM already as established before, an AESA is missing along with AGM-88. The rest of tech like JHMCS, Link 16 etc are present. Reportedly PAF has ALE-47, but since we dug up a link that ALE-50 is integrated, so lets go with that. for ECM, they have ALQ-131 and ALQ-211, along with a very important ALQ-213 EW management system, which makes me think that F-16 can be configured for EW like EA-18G. So the question is: For the right price, can PAF acquire the above 3 mentioned EA-18G pods, or a combination if not all and configure them to be used on F-16's, creating an EA-16 B/D ? Would that give F-16 a chance for conducting offensive EW Ops against Indian IADS and S-400 ? A chance that EA-18G holds, considering DA-20 might noT enter IAF airspace. Wing tips replaced by ALQ-218 instead of Aim-9 missile. Gun pod removed for controlling module for ALQ-218. 3-4 x pylons for ALQ-227 and ALQ-99 pods or AGM-88 HARM. @Khafee @Tps43