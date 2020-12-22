What's new

Create a New Third Force - to end PPP, PMLN, JUI & 11 PDM corrupt, selfish & foreign agenda parties' 30 years history of destruction of Pakistan state

Create a New Third Force - in order to stop PPP, PMLN, JUI & 11 corrupt parties destroying Pakistan and its Economy again & again for past 30 years

This is high time when PTI tenure finishes, it will be difficult to see it get re-elected in Pakistan Federal Government ever again. Besides once Imran Khan finishes it will be the end of PTI anyway. In order to for-see the dangerous threat coming to Pakistan's future, it is highly required a new people's revolutionary force comes into the screen with a mandate to transform Pakistan.

  • Pakistan future is in grave danger again if PPP. PMLN, JUI-F, ANP are again elected into power corridors of Pakistan, which is possibly the final nail in coffin for Pakistan. Pakistan's institutions, economy, foregin involvement in Pakistan will wreck havoc to Pakistanis.

  • A new Political force is a must in Pakistan which can unite Pakistan, bring new people and divide the PPP, PMLN and JUI , ANP parties of Pakistan.

  • If these 11 parties PDM again come to power, they will first finish the Army/ISI establishment, then loot, destroy Pakistan as they have been doing for another 30 years.

  • A new party in Punjab is required which will replace PMLN, and less relevant PPP at all costs, because all over again after Pakistan will be destroyed economically, looted and weakened again.

  • Similarly, GDA alliance in Sindh was a strong force to take on PPP.

  • PTI is a clueless party at the moment, if it ever gets elected could be beneficial for Pakistan as an alternative.

  • Once Gilgit-Baltisan becomes a province it will be another part of honest, strong leadership with strong character and competence to run the affairs of the Pakistan.

  • Pakistanis should unite together and foresee the coming internal dangers to Pakistan.


 
Besides once Imran Khan finishes it will be the end of PTI anyway.
How can you claim that? Did Pakistan cricket team stop winning after PM Imran Khan retired from cricket?
Pakistan future is in grave danger again if PPP. PMLN, JUI-F, ANP are again elected into power corridors of Pakistan, which is possibly the final nail in coffin for Pakistan.
As long PTI exists, these corrupt mafias won't be elected again.
If these 11 parties PDM again come to power, they will first finish the Army/ISI establishment, then loot, destroy Pakistan as they have been doing for another 30 years.
Are you for real? Army / ISI will never allow these anti state parties to come anywhere near power corridors again
A new party in Punjab is required which will replace PMLN, and less relevant PPP at all costs, because all over again after Pakistan will be destroyed economically, looted and weakened again.
No need for that. PTI is already enough to take down these 11 corrupt anti state parties.
 
As long PTI exists, these corrupt mafias won't be elected again.
This is a big statement to make. If anything Imran Khan leaves or retires, who will run the PTI, serious doubts for PTI future as it will dismantle into many fractions, anyway i have marked this post for 2023 election. Lets come back to that later on.

But I want you to name a replacement to Imran Khan now.

A third force is still very much required, giving a another chance to the PDM 11 parties everybody knows is suicidal.

Are you for real? Army / ISI will never allow these anti state parties to come anywhere near power corridors again
Actually I do really fear, Army /ISI under General Pervez Mushraff did gave a big 'NRO' and look how these 11 PDM parties are at targeting army establishment now. History is full these mistakes to re-elect PPP, PMLN again and again.
 
The only ones to blame are the people of Pakistan. Continue to vote for these dacoits (for a plate of Biryani and empty promises ) to secure the future of your sons and daughters !
Are we sure idol worshipping came to an end after the demolition of idols by our Prophet (PBUH) in Mecca ?
I see Bhutto to ab bhi zinda hai and patwaris still worshipping the Tooi Baghora gangu loving gang in London. I swear all these party leaders are Atheists. They do not believe in the day of judgement when you see them appearing in Public and spew the filth and lies that come out of their mouth. But they are getting paid and making millions off the hides of the common people of Pakistan.
What's your excuse to keep supporting them sohniya ?
 
But I want you to name a replacement to Imran Khan now.
Why? PTI is not a family limited party. Insafians will decide party leadership when PM Imran Khan retires.
Actually I do really fear, Army /ISI under General Pervez Mushraff did gave a big 'NRO' and look how these 11 PDM parties are at targeting army establishment now.
That's exactly why PM Imran Khan is not making that mistake again. Corrupt opposition parties are not getting any NRO from him unlike Musharraf.
 
You're being naive if you think these corrupt types are finished off. As long as Pakistan has enemies who can afford it, some Pakistanis will ALWAYS sell our country for a paltry price. Yes, Khan is strong at present, but a long term plan is needed to sustain the anti-corruption ideology that he has birthed.
 
You're being naive if you think these corrupt types are finished off. As long as Pakistan has enemies who can afford it, some Pakistanis will ALWAYS sell our country for a paltry price. Yes, Khan is strong at present, but a long term plan is needed to sustain the anti-corruption ideology that he has birthed.
So you think fresh blood in PTI such as Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Umar Dar will compromise on PTI's anti corruption narrative?
 
So you think fresh blood in PTI such as Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Umar Dar will compromise on PTI's anti corruption narrative?
I'm sure many individuals of similar calibre do exist. my concern is not with PTI's recruitment policies but that the Pakistani public will drift back to feudalism and nepotistic practices. We need to realign the way we think as individuals and as family units, such that everyday corruption is not something worthy of praise.

Here's the summary of Pakistan's problem. Our mothers need to slap us if we dodge taxes or jump a queue unfairly. Instead, for decades, they have patted us on the back for eating up our own country.
 
my concern is not with PTI's recruitment policies but that the Pakistani public will drift back to feudalism and nepotistic practices.
that ^
that ^ and
that ^
period.....
"Our mothers need to slap us if we dodge taxes or jump a queue unfairly. Instead, for decades, they have patted us on the back for eating up our own country. "
Tell me if that statement is wrong !
 
Thw solution is a party that represents all walks for that you need high ranking people who are not corrupt to sit down and sort their sh*t out..

Shaheer Sialvi to represent the rightwing, Someone to represent the leftwing and Khan to lead them.. that is how it will work..
Bahi how will they come to power again ? They needed sympathy to he elected in 2008 and rigging... in 2013 police was there... in 2018 Army stopped them but with electronic voting it'll be way harder
 
