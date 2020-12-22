Create a New Third Force - to end PPP, PMLN, JUI & 11 PDM corrupt, selfish & foreign agenda parties' 30 years history of destruction of Pakistan state

AsianLion said: Create a New Third Force - in order to stop PPP, PMLN, JUI & 11 corrupt parties destroying Pakistan and its Economy again & again for past 30 years



This is high time when PTI tenure finishes, it will be difficult to see it get re-elected in Pakistan Federal Government ever again. Besides once Imran Khan finishes it will be the end of PTI anyway. In order to for-see the dangerous threat coming to Pakistan's future, it is highly required a new people's revolutionary force comes into the screen with a mandate to transform Pakistan.



Pakistan future is in grave danger again if PPP. PMLN, JUI-F, ANP are again elected into power corridors of Pakistan, which is possibly the final nail in coffin for Pakistan. Pakistan's institutions, economy, foregin involvement in Pakistan will wreck havoc to Pakistanis.

A new Political force is a must in Pakistan which can unite Pakistan, bring new people and divide the PPP, PMLN and JUI , ANP parties of Pakistan.

If these 11 parties PDM again come to power, they will first finish the Army/ISI establishment, then loot, destroy Pakistan as they have been doing for another 30 years.

A new party in Punjab is required which will replace PMLN, and less relevant PPP at all costs, because all over again after Pakistan will be destroyed economically, looted and weakened again.

Similarly, GDA alliance in Sindh was a strong force to take on PPP.

PTI is a clueless party at the moment, if it ever gets elected could be beneficial for Pakistan as an alternative.

Once Gilgit-Baltisan becomes a province it will be another part of honest, strong leadership with strong character and competence to run the affairs of the Pakistan.

Pakistanis should unite together and foresee the coming internal dangers to Pakistan. Click to expand...

The only ones to blame are the people of Pakistan. Continue to vote for these dacoits (for a plate of Biryani and empty promises ) to secure the future of your sons and daughters !Are we sure idol worshipping came to an end after the demolition of idols by our Prophet (PBUH) in Mecca ?I see Bhutto to ab bhi zinda hai and patwaris still worshipping the Tooi Baghora gangu loving gang in London. I swear all these party leaders are Atheists. They do not believe in the day of judgement when you see them appearing in Public and spew the filth and lies that come out of their mouth. But they are getting paid and making millions off the hides of the common people of Pakistan.What's your excuse to keep supporting them sohniya ?