Crazy East Asian lady starts to hurl racist abuse and attack others.

- Mountain View police arrested a woman for allegedly attacking a customer and making racial epithets

She told the manager to "go back to (his) country" and said that she would have him "deported back to Mexico," despite the fact that the manager was ethnically Indian, police said.





Quan then turned to a 32-year-old Hispanic customer, said the DA's office. When she heard that the customer spoke with an accent, she told the woman to go back to her country also.

Quan began recording the victim and told her that she would send the video to the Army and Border Patrol, according to the DA's office press release. When the woman tried to stop her, Quan attacked and hit her multiple times, police said.

