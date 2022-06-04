What's new

Crazy East Asian lady starts to hurl racist abuse and attack others.

1654383657505.png



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police arrested a woman for allegedly attacking a customer and making racial epithets to the store manager at the local Starbucks store, authorities announced Friday.

They said her actions qualified as a hate crime.



Daixin Neill Quan, 33, entered the Starbucks shop on San Antonio Road on May 28 in the afternoon and yelled at one of the store managers, according to the Santa Clara District Attorney's office.

She told the manager to "go back to (his) country" and said that she would have him "deported back to Mexico," despite the fact that the manager was ethnically Indian, police said.


Quan then turned to a 32-year-old Hispanic customer, said the DA's office. When she heard that the customer spoke with an accent, she told the woman to go back to her country also.


Quan began recording the victim and told her that she would send the video to the Army and Border Patrol, according to the DA's office press release. When the woman tried to stop her, Quan attacked and hit her multiple times, police said.

The woman suffered minor facial injuries, police said.

Customers at the shop attempted to intervene and pulled Quan away from the woman, authorities said.

Quan was detained soon after the police arrived, officials said.

Police said Quan was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and for committing a hate crime.

www.ktvu.com

Violent outburst at Mountain View Starbucks is hate crime, DA says

Daixin Neill Quan was arrested for misdemeanor battery and hate crime after she allegedly attacked a customer and made racially insensitive comments toward a store manager.
www.ktvu.com www.ktvu.com



Seen her type before, thinks she is whiter than white to the point of being extreme and hates other minorities. I remember during 9/11 when the Muslim community was getting stick her self hating types were at the forefront of it all.
She will meet karma hopefully a young hispanic or black girl's fist.
 
Don't worry I'm sure an Afro brother is reaming her daughter, and once she deliver's this mother will change her tone and claim she's a champion of multiculturalism. I've seen this happen countless times.
 
She asked for trouble and got more than a handfull. What a silly lady… being an asian she should have known better.
 

