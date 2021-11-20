[CRAZY] China Coast Guard (CCG) Will Get 22 New Type 056 Corvette, while China's Navy Ordering More Than 22 Unit ASW Frigate to Replace it !

Type 056 Corvette (Surface Warfare Version)
Confirmed, China's Navy 22 Type 056 Corvette (Surface Warfare Version) will be handed over to China Coast Guard (CCG) immediately to make room for more than 22 Brand New Type 054A ASW Frigate currently on Order in various Chinese Shipyards
Missile launchers have been dismantled and new CCG paint & LED Billboard have also been applied as well.
The Chimney also got Modification
Looks like Chinese Navy move to Bigger Warships and more Specialized ones
Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Version) replaced by Type 054A ASW Frigates
They will still retain 50 Unit Type 056A Corvettes (ASW Variant) tho. With currently 30 unit ASW Type 054A Frigate in Active Service, and with 22 new orders.
So, China's Navy will Operate Total 52 Unit Type 054A ASW Frigate + 50 Unit Type 056A Corvettes (ASW Variant) = Bring the Total for 102 ASW Warships
What a Powerful ASW Capability !
Type 054A ASW Frigate #33 to be launched(R) and #35 finishing out(L) at Guangzhou Huangpu shipyards.
With #31 & #32 already Launched, and #34 & #36 under Construction in HDZH (Hudong-Zhonghua) Shipyards. For a Total Orders 22 Unit, Amazing Speed !
For Reference of Type 056 (Surface Warfare Variant), Type 056A (ASW Variant) Corvettes, and Type 054A ASW Frigates Specifications :
https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/056型导弹护卫舰
https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/054A型导弹护卫舰
