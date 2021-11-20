What's new

[CRAZY] China Coast Guard (CCG) Will Get 22 New Type 056 Corvette, while China's Navy Ordering More Than 22 Unit ASW Frigate to Replace it !

Type 056 Corvette (Surface Warfare Version)
583-Shangrao.jpg


Confirmed, China's Navy 22 Type 056 Corvette (Surface Warfare Version) will be handed over to China Coast Guard (CCG) immediately to make room for more than 22 Brand New Type 054A ASW Frigate currently on Order in various Chinese Shipyards

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461636202948222978


Missile launchers have been dismantled and new CCG paint & LED Billboard have also been applied as well.
The Chimney also got Modification
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461640049561268232





Looks like Chinese Navy move to Bigger Warships and more Specialized ones :tup:

Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Version) replaced by Type 054A ASW Frigates
They will still retain 50 Unit Type 056A Corvettes (ASW Variant) tho. With currently 30 unit ASW Type 054A Frigate in Active Service, and with 22 new orders.
So, China's Navy will Operate Total 52 Unit Type 054A ASW Frigate + 50 Unit Type 056A Corvettes (ASW Variant) = Bring the Total for 102 ASW Warships :smokin:
What a Powerful ASW Capability !





Type 054A ASW Frigate #33 to be launched(R) and #35 finishing out(L) at Guangzhou Huangpu shipyards.
With #31 & #32 already Launched, and #34 & #36 under Construction in HDZH (Hudong-Zhonghua) Shipyards. For a Total Orders 22 Unit, Amazing Speed !
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1445457338349985795


For Reference of Type 056 (Surface Warfare Variant), Type 056A (ASW Variant) Corvettes, and Type 054A ASW Frigates Specifications :
https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/056型导弹护卫舰
https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/054A型导弹护卫舰
 
Looks like a big waste of money on poor planning but anyway, China has plenty of money to spare.
 
I think it's not poor planning.

Many Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Variant) build before 2015.

Many happen from 2015 to 2021, those planners back in 2012 wouldn't realize today China Technology is so Advanced and Rich. With so Huge budget, so China's Navy can focus on something bigger.

While CCG need many patrol ships, so they think why not send it to CCG and buy New Frigates that's more Capable and have Powerful ASW Equipments




Type 054A ASW Frigate
ZOQCN9JC_400x400.jpg
 
I think it's not poor planning.

Many Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Variant) build before 2015.

Many happen from 2015 to 2021, those planners back in 2012 wouldn't realize today China Technology is so Advanced and Rich. With so Huge budget, so China's Navy can focus on something bigger.

While CCG need many patrol ships, so they think why not send it to CCG and buy New Frigates that's more Capable and have Powerful ASW Equipments




Type 054A ASW Frigate
Surface Warfare Variant is really useless now...No situation to fit it.....ASW at least can hurt for Sub.
 
I think it's not poor planning.

Many Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Variant) build before 2015.

Many happen from 2015 to 2021, those planners back in 2012 wouldn't realize today China Technology is so Advanced and Rich. With so Huge budget, so China's Navy can focus on something bigger.

While CCG need many patrol ships, so they think why not send it to CCG and buy New Frigates that's more Capable and have Powerful ASW Equipments




Type 054A ASW Frigate
The surface variant of Type 056 was built at a time when China needed more warships very quickly when South China Sea tensions were high with Vietnam and Philippines. But now that tension with those 2 countries is no longer the main issue as China has established dominance over them. Type 056 did its job at the time.

Now the main issue is US Navy especially submarines. This is why I believe the surface variant of the Type 056 is no longer needed with the arrival of the Type 055 cruiser and many Type 052D destroyers.

China Coast Guard will now get even more powerful while freeing up the Navy to receive more Type 054A frigates, Type 052D destroyers, and Type 055 cruisers.
 
According to Reliable source of POP3, Naval Warships new Order for Chinese Shipyards (to be Completed in 2021-2025 period):

1. 3 Aircraft Carrier Fleet (So bring the total of Chinese Aircraft Carrier to 6 Unit)

2. 1 Type 076 Medium Carrier

3. 5 Type 075 LHD (So bring the total of Chinese LHD to 8 Unit)

4. 8 Type 071 LPD (bring the total of Chinese LPD to 16)

5. 8 Type 055 Cruiser (bring the total of Chinese Cruiser to 16)

6. 10 Type 052D/DL Destroyer (bring the total of Chinese Type 052D/DL Destroyer to 35)

7. 22 Type 054A ASW Frigate (bring the total of Chinese Type 054A to 52)

8. Unknown numbers of Next-Gen Frigate (057), SSN (093B & 095), SSBN (094A & 096), SSK (039C), and others Warships


China's Navy Near Term Building List Schedule (To be Completed in 2021-2025)
20211120_184235.jpg


The Power of Largest Shipbuilding Country on Earth :tup:
 
