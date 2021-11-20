[CRAZY] China Coast Guard (CCG) Will Get 22 New Type 056 Corvette, while China's Navy Ordering More Than 22 Unit ASW Frigate to Replace it !

Daniel808 said:



Many Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Variant) build before 2015.



Many happen from 2015 to 2021, those planners back in 2012 wouldn't realize today China Technology is so Advanced and Rich. With so Huge budget, so China's Navy can focus on something bigger.



While CCG need many patrol ships, so they think why not send it to CCG and buy New Frigates that's more Capable and have Powerful ASW Equipments









Type 054A ASW Frigate

The surface variant of Type 056 was built at a time when China needed more warships very quickly when South China Sea tensions were high with Vietnam and Philippines. But now that tension with those 2 countries is no longer the main issue as China has established dominance over them. Type 056 did its job at the time.Now the main issue is US Navy especially submarines. This is why I believe the surface variant of the Type 056 is no longer needed with the arrival of the Type 055 cruiser and many Type 052D destroyers.China Coast Guard will now get even more powerful while freeing up the Navy to receive more Type 054A frigates, Type 052D destroyers, and Type 055 cruisers.