What's new

[CRAZY] China Coast Guard (CCG) Will Get 22 New Type 056 Corvette, while China's Navy Ordering More Than 20 Unit ASW Frigate to Replace it !

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,143
-7
15,683
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Type 056 Corvette (Surface Warfare Version)
583-Shangrao.jpg


Confirmed, China's Navy 22 Type 056 Corvette (Surface Warfare Version) will be handed over to China Coast Guard (CCG) immediately to make room for more than 20 Brand New Type 054A ASW Frigate currently on Order in various Chinese Shipyards

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461636202948222978


Missile launchers have been dismantled and new CCG paint & LED Billboard have also been applied as well.
The Chimney also got Modification
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461640049561268232





Looks like Chinese Navy move to Bigger Warships and more Specialized ones :tup:

Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Version) replaced by Type 054A ASW Frigates
They will still retain 50 Unit Type 056A Corvettes (ASW Variant) tho. With currently 30 unit ASW Type 054A Frigate in Active Service, and 20 new orders.
So, China's Navy will Operate Total 50 Unit Type 054A ASW Frigate + 50 Unit Type 056A Corvettes (ASW Variant) = Bring the total for 100 ASW Warships :smokin:
What a Powerful ASW Capability !





Type 054A ASW Frigate #33 to be launched(R) and #35 finishing out(L) at Guangzhou Huangpu shipyards.
With #31 & #32 already Launched, and #34 & #36 under Construction in HDZH (Hudong-Zhonghua) Shipyards. For a Total Orders 20 Unit, Amazing Speed !
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1445457338349985795


For Reference of Type 056 (Surface Warfare Variant), Type 056A (ASW Variant) Corvettes, and Type 054A ASW Frigates Specifications :
https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/056型导弹护卫舰
https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/054A型导弹护卫舰
 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
26,285
-39
60,733
Country
China
Location
China
Looks like a big waste of money on poor planning but anyway, China has plenty of money to spare.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,143
-7
15,683
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Beast said:
Looks like a big waste of money on poor planning but anyway, China has plenty of money to spare.
Click to expand...
I think it's not poor planning.

Many Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Variant) build before 2015.

Many happen from 2015 to 2021, those planners back in 2012 wouldn't realize today China Technology is so Advanced and Rich. With so Huge budget, so China's Navy can focus on something bigger.

While CCG need many patrol ships, so they think why not send it to CCG and buy New Frigates that's more Capable and have Powerful ASW Equipments




Type 054A ASW Frigate
ZOQCN9JC_400x400.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom