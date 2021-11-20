[CRAZY] China Coast Guard (CCG) Will Get 22 New Type 056 Corvette, while China's Navy Ordering More Than 20 Unit ASW Frigate to Replace it !

Beast said: Looks like a big waste of money on poor planning but anyway, China has plenty of money to spare. Click to expand...

I think it's not poor planning.Many Type 056 Corvettes (Surface Warfare Variant) build before 2015.Many happen from 2015 to 2021, those planners back in 2012 wouldn't realize today China Technology is so Advanced and Rich. With so Huge budget, so China's Navy can focus on something bigger.While CCG need many patrol ships, so they think why not send it to CCG and buy New Frigates that's more Capable and have Powerful ASW Equipments