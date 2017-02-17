What is the craziest military tactic ever used? Brent Cooper's answer: Soviet Anti-Tank Suicide Dogs The concept seemed reasonable . In the 1930s, the USSR trained dogs to wear explosive vests and run under oncoming tanks. The dogs were small. Fast. And would be hard to hit with rifle fire. In combat, the dogs would then be detonated while n...

Soviet Anti-Tank Suicide DogsThe concept seemed reasonable . In the 1930s, the USSRand run under oncoming tanks. The dogs were small. Fast. And would be hard to hit with rifle fire.In combat, the dogs would then be detonated while near the tank’s soft underbelly. It seems like a good idea. Right? Wrong. When it came time to use the dogs against Nazi tanks in World War II, the Soviets realized that training the dogs with Soviet tanks might have been a bad idea. The USSR’s tanks ran on diesel while the Wehrmacht’s ran on gasoline. Whoops!Soviet tank dogs, attracted to the smell of Soviet diesel fuel, ran under Soviet tanks instead of German tanks when unleashed, creating an explosives hazard for the Red Army tanks crews.